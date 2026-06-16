10th Annual Zoom Duck Derby Fundraiser returns to Zoombezi Bay

The Alpha Group Celebrates 10th Annual Zoom Duck Derby Fundraiser at Zoombezi Bay on Saturday, June 20.Thousands of rubbers ducks will race down the lazy river

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! The Alpha Group Celebrates 10th Annual Zoom Duck Derby Fundraiser at Zoombezi Bay on Saturday, June 20.

Thousands of rubbers ducks will race down the lazy river to support workforce development for individuals with disabilities, creating jobs and expanding skill-building opportunities. Pasta sauce recalled in 41 states due to potential salmonella contamination The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for pasta sauce sold in 41 states because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

One person is dead and almost two dozen injured after a large tent collapsed at a church in Moneta Friday evening, according to Bedford County officials. The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans. A long-planned effort to make Central Ohio easier and safer to get around is starting with a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 in Grove City. The Hoover R





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