Get all the essential details for the 107th Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26. This comprehensive guide covers the parade schedule, host lineup, float and band information, and detailed road closure maps for the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and surrounding streets. Find out when SEPTA buses are detoured and where to find traffic updates for this major Philadelphia holiday event.

The city of Philadelphia is bracing for one of the most significant annual holiday traditions as the 107th edition of the Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade prepares to transform the streets into a vibrant spectacle of community spirit and festive celebration.

Scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 26, this monumental event will once again turn the Benjamin Franklin Parkway into a sprawling stage for thousands of spectators eager to witness the magic of the season. The parade features an impressive array of 14 elaborate floats that are designed to captivate audiences of all ages, showcasing intricate craftsmanship and whimsical themes that reflect the joy of the holidays.

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Marching Bands And Celebrity Guests

In addition to the dazzling floats, the event will feature numerous marching bands from across the region, bringing a rhythmic energy that pulses through the parade route. Celebrity guests are also confirmed to make appearances, adding star power and excitement to the lineup of performances that have become synonymous with Thanksgiving morning in Philadelphia.

The atmosphere promises to be electric, with holiday cheer filling the crisp autumn air as families gather along the route to enjoy this cherished local tradition that has been a cornerstone of the city's seasonal calendar for over a century. Coverage of the parade will begin in the early morning hours, providing viewers and attendees with comprehensive access to the festivities.

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The broadcast and live coverage start at 8:30 a.m., hosted by a dedicated team of anchors including Rick Williams, Alicia Vitarelli, Karen Rogers, Adam Joseph, and Maggie Kent. This group will guide the audience through a morning filled with holiday magic, offering insights into the participants, behind-the-scenes preparations, and the overall spirit of the event. Their hosting ensures that whether you are watching from home or attending in person, you remain engaged and informed throughout the day.

Parade Schedule And Broadcast Details

The detailed schedule also highlights important logistical information for those planning to attend or travel through the area. Street rehearsals and site builds are critical components of the preparation, with specific zones closed at various times leading up to the main event.

For instance, the Eakins Oval, located between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will be closed for street rehearsals and site construction from 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday. These closures are essential for ensuring the safety of participants and the smooth operation of the parade, allowing crews to set up stages, float parking areas, and viewing sections without interference from public traffic.

Road Closures And Traffic Management

Traffic management and road closures are a major focus for the week of the parade, with extensive restrictions in place to accommodate the massive influx of spectators and parade participants. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 21st Street to 20th Street, will see its inner lanes closed for site build starting at 4 p.m. on the day of the parade and remaining closed until the event concludes.

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Furthermore, significant portions of John F. Kennedy Boulevard will be inaccessible to vehicular traffic. Inbound lanes from 20th Street to 30th Street will close at 7 p.m., while outbound lanes from the same street to the 30th Street Station will close at 8 p.m. These closures extend from JFK Boulevard at 30th Street down to 16th Street, and continue to affect 20th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, as well as Market Street from 19th Street to 20th Street.

Additional closures impact Kelly Drive, Vine Street, and other key arteries, with all event-related road closures scheduled to be lifted no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes and check for real-time updates, as temporary no parking signs will be posted beginning Wednesday evening. Vehicles parked in restricted zones during these hours will be relocated, and owners are urged to contact their local police district if they need to locate their vehicles.

Public transportation routes, including various SEPTA bus lines and the L1 Owl, will also be detoured, with changes starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. These measures, while disruptive to normal traffic flow, are necessary to ensure the safety and enjoyment of everyone participating in or watching this beloved holiday celebration.