104-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Birthday in Jail, Fulfilling a Lifelong Dream

Loretta, a 104-year-old woman from New York, celebrated her birthday in jail after expressing a long-held wish to experience life behind bars. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office made her dream come true, providing her with a memorable tour, including fingerprinting, a mugshot, and even time in a cell.

A 104-year-old woman named Loretta spent her birthday in jail last week at her request, fulfilling a dream she'd had for years. Livingston County Sheriff's Office shared the heartwarming story on Facebook, stating that Loretta , a resident of a local nursing home , had expressed a desire to see the inside of a jail cell for her 104th birthday. 'Her response was she ‘wanted to see the inside of our jail,’' said the Facebook post, 'because she has never been to jail before.

' Hurlburt Care Communities, which owns the nursing facility, also shared details about Loretta's unique birthday celebration. 'Thank you to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office for making Loretta’s wish come true!' said the post on Feb. 10. Loretta's jail visit included a tour of the facility, cake and coffee with the officers, fingerprinting, a mug shot, and even a stint in a cell. She also had the opportunity to meet several deputies, including one of their new K-9s, according to Hurlburt Care Communities. The sheriff's office praised Loretta for being a 'great sport' about her voluntary jail stay and expressed their joy in making her birthday wish come true. 'Loretta had a great time touring our jail facility and we are so glad that we were able to make her birthday wishes come true,' said the Sheriff's Office on Facebook. Loretta even shared her secret to a long life: 'Mind your business!' she said. While Loretta's 104 years are undoubtedly impressive, she is still a decade younger than the oldest living American, Naomi Whitehead, who was born in 1910. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 0.03% of the U.S. population is over the age of 100, making Loretta's longevity truly remarkable.





