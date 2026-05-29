102 mph with unrestrained 3-year-old: Florida dad hit with DUI and speed charges

A Florida father is facing serious charges after a wild ride ended with him being clocked at an alarming 102 mph while his young child was in the backseat.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reported that Jorge Garcia, from Lehigh Acres, was pulled over on State Road 82 around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A Florida father is facing serious charges after a wild ride ended with him being clocked at an alarming 102 mph while his young child was in the backseat, unrestrained.

Florida mom accused of driving drunk at 120 mph with child in back seat Upon questioning, Garcia allegedly admitted to returning home from a pool party where he had been drinking. Additionally, the report states that his 3-year-old child was in the backseat, not properly secured. Garcia has been accused of several offenses, including operating a vehicle over 100 mph, refusing to submit to DUI testing, and driving under the influence with a child under 18 in the vehicle.

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