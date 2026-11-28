The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade moves to Thursday, November 27, 2026, in New York City after extreme weather forced cancellation on November 26.

Organizers of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade have officially rescheduled the centennial event for Thursday, November 27, 2026, in New York City. This decision follows extreme weather conditions that forced the postponement of the parade originally set for Wednesday, November 26, 2026. The delay impacts the massive gathering that typically draws millions of spectators along a 2.5 mile (4 km) route throughout Manhattan.

Parade Rescheduling Details and Broadcast Channels

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC, ensuring national coverage despite the one-day delay. Viewers can access the broadcast through most major cable providers that carry the NBC channel. This arrangement allows audiences who cannot attend in person to watch the festivities via traditional television streams.

Also read Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Deadly Winds and Safety Risks

The rescheduled date allows organizers to maintain the safety standards required for such a large-scale outdoor production. The event features numerous balloons, floats, and performers that traverse the Upper West Side of Manhattan and other key areas of the city. NBC retains the exclusive rights to the official national broadcast of this historic milestone.

Streaming Options for Live Viewing

Viewers without traditional cable subscriptions can access the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade through DIRECTV. The streaming service offers packages that include popular channels such as CBS, ABC, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, and ESPN. DIRECTV provides a free trial option, allowing users to sign up a day before the event to watch the parade without immediate cost.

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After the free trial period, prices for the Entertainment package start at $64.99 for the first month. The monthly rate increases to $89.99 per month afterward. Subscribers can choose to cancel or maintain their service depending on their viewing preferences. This option serves as a viable alternative for households seeking reliable access to live sports and major entertainment events.

Peacock remains another primary platform for streaming the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. A standard Peacock subscription costs $12.99 per month or $129.99 for the full year. This plan includes access to NBC, Bravo, live sports, shows, films, and Peacock original content.

Peacock is currently running a Black Friday promotional offer for new subscribers. Customers can obtain a premium subscription for just $8.99 a month for three months. For those requiring ad-free viewing, Peacock Premium Plus is available. This tier costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 for the year. It offers the same content library with the added benefits of downloads and no advertisements during playback.

Performers and Historical Significance

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrates a century of tradition in New York City. The event has grown in popularity over the years, becoming a staple for millions of viewers who tune in annually. The rescheduled date ensures that this centennial celebration can proceed without weather-related disruptions. Fans of the parade often wake up early to hear Al Roker and Hoda Kotb introduce the performances and floats.

This year's lineup includes a diverse array of musical and entertainment acts. Performers include Megan Mooney, Teddy Swims, Baha Men, and Natasha Bedingfield. The lineup also features EJAE of the Kpop Demon Hunters girl group HUNTR/X, RIIZE, Queen Latifah, and Jimmy Fallon with The Roots. JoJo, Keke Palmer, Smash Mouth, Feid, and Icona Pop are also scheduled to appear.

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Additional artists joining the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include Ryan Peter Murphy, the Indigo Girls, II Volo, Blues Traveler, and Natalie Merchant. Jamie Miller, Wyclef Jean, Anthony Ramos, Mckenna Grace, and DEVO will also take the stage. This extensive roster reflects the parade's enduring status as a major cultural event in the United States.

Impact on Attendees and Local Logistics

The postponement from November 26 to November 27, 2026, affects logistics for both spectators and participants. The parade route remains unchanged, covering 2.5 miles (4 km) through Manhattan. Preparations for the float featuring a turkey on the Upper West Side continue as planned for the new date.

Local authorities and event organizers have coordinated to ensure a smooth execution on Thursday. The delay provides additional time for safety checks regarding the large balloons and heavy floats. Spectators who planned to watch on the sidewalks of New York City are advised to check the updated schedule. The move prioritizes public safety while preserving the integrity of the 100th anniversary celebration.

For those unable to watch live, recordings may be available through NBC digital platforms. The rescheduling ensures that the tradition continues uninterrupted by environmental factors. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade remains a significant cultural moment for New York City and viewers nationwide.