Extreme weather forced the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to move from Nov 26 to Dec 2, 2026. Viewers can watch on NBC or Peacock.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially rescheduled to December 2, 2026, following severe weather disruptions that impacted the original November 26 event in New York City. Organizers made the decisive move to postpone the historic celebration due to unsafe atmospheric conditions that threatened the stability of the massive helium balloons and aerial performances along the Manhattan route.

Rescheduling Due to Weather Hazards

Organizers cited extreme weather conditions as the primary factor for delaying the iconic tradition, which has been a staple of New York City since its inception nearly a century ago. The decision ensures the safety of performers and the structural integrity of the 36 giant balloons that traverse the two-and-a-half-mile course through Upper Manhattan.

Also read Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Deadly Winds and Safety Risks

NBC and Peacock Broadcast Details

The rescheduled 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will continue to air live on the NBC television network, providing national coverage to millions of viewers who tune in for the annual spectacle. The broadcast will feature longtime hosts Al Roker and Hoda Kotb, who introduce the performances and floats, maintaining the nostalgic viewing experience that families have cherished for decades.

Streaming Platforms and Access Options

Viewers without traditional cable subscriptions can access the live broadcast through Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, which carries the national feed alongside its extensive library of content. A standard Peacock subscription costs $12.99 per month or $129.99 annually, while a Black Friday promotional offer allows new users to secure a premium subscription for just $8.99 a month for three months.

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Alternative Subscription Packages

For those preferring live TV bundles, DIRECTV offers streaming packages that include popular channels such as CBS, ABC, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, and ESPN. Pricing for the Entertainment package starts at $64.99 for the first month and rises to $89.99 per month thereafter, with a free trial period available for new sign-ups.

Historic Lineup of Performers

The centennial celebration features a diverse roster of artists including Megan Mooney, Teddy Swims, Baha Men, Nicki Minaj, EJAE of HUNTR/X, RIIZE, Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon, JoJo, Keke Palmer, Smash Mouth, Feid, Icona Pop, Ryan Murphy, Indigo Girls, II Volo, Blues Traveler, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Wyclef Jean, Anthony Ramos, Mckenna Grace, and DEVO.