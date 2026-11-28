The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 27, 2025. RAYE opens the show amid controversy over Broadway changes and new balloon debuts.

The 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 27, 2025. Viewers can tune in to NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and TikTok LIVE for the milestone event. RAYE delivers the opening number, joined by her sisters Amma and Absolutely. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker return as the primary hosts for this historic broadcast.

Controversial Shift in Broadway Showcase Format

The parade replaces separate individual spotlights for Broadway productions with a single All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration. This format change combines nine different shows into one unified performance. Some stakeholders argue this decision limits the screen time available for individual Broadway acts during the parade.

Also read When and Where to Stream the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade After Its Historic Delay

The combined performance features casts and performers representing a wide range of theatrical and musical genres. This structural shift represents a significant departure from the parade's traditional method of highlighting specific musical theater properties.

Performers and Balloon Debuts Defined

RAYE enters the lineup as a 15-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter for the opening number. She currently holds the record for the most nominations in 2027 with eleven Grammy Awards. The performer list also includes Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Megan Moroney, and Teddy Swims.

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New balloon additions include Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation. Other prominent figures displayed during the event feature Bluey by BBC, Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC., Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination, and Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide.

Macy's Balloonfest Events and Locations

Pre-parade festivities occurred at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on November 7, 2026. The Macy's Balloonfest allowed the public to view the new balloons before the main parade. Eugene Gologursky captured images of the display for Getty Images on behalf of Macy's Inc. during these events.

The visibility of characters like Bluey, Hello Kitty, and Underdog at the stadium showcased the scale of the parade's production. These preparations established the visual foundation for the television broadcast on Thanksgiving morning.