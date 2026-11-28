The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade features The Amazing Spider-Man balloon, RAYE opening, and a controversial All-Star Broadway medley replacing individual show spots.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place on Thursday, November 27, 2025, marking a historic milestone with the triumphant return of The Amazing Spider-Man balloon. The iconic giant balloon, based on the classic design by legendary artist John Romita Sr., swung through the streets of New York City, captivating viewers worldwide. This appearance was particularly significant as it coincided with the 1000th issue of the Spider-Man comic book series, creating a unique crossover moment between live television and comic book history.

Actor John Stamos made a special appearance during the broadcast to salute John Romita Sr. and his enduring contribution to the character's visual identity. Stamos highlighted how the artist helped define Spider-Man for generations of fans, emphasizing the deep connection between the balloon's return and the comic milestone. The dynamic movement of the balloon was captured in extensive video footage, showcasing its majestic presence alongside other festive floats and performers throughout the parade route.

Also read When and Where to Stream the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade After Its Historic Delay

British singer-songwriter RAYE opened the 100th edition of the parade, delivering a high-energy performance joined by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely. RAYE arrived at the event with significant momentum, currently holding 11 Grammy Award nominations for 2027, which is the most of any artist this year. Her 15-time Grammy Award-nominated status underscored the high-profile nature of the musical lineup chosen for this centennial celebration.

A major structural change defined the entertainment segment of the 100th parade with the introduction of the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration. Instead of featuring individual Broadway shows throughout the route, the parade brought together casts and performers from nine different shows for a single combined performance. This new format has sparked debate among theater enthusiasts, with some observers arguing that it limits the parade screen time for individual productions.

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The Broadway celebration featured a diverse array of talent, aiming to showcase the breadth of Broadway's current offerings in a condensed format. The parade hosted a star-studded lineup of musical guests and celebrity performers, including Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Queen Latifah, Leslie Odom Jr., and Keke Palmer. Additional acts such as Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, Megan Moroney, and Teddy Swims also appeared during the broadcast.

The event also showcased new balloons and floats, including two mid-sized balloons: Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation. These additions were previewed during Balloonfest and Parade Studio events held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on November 7, 2025. The balloonfest also featured Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney, Bluey by BBC, Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC., Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination, and Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide.

Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey, hosted additional previews on November 17, 2025, unveiling new floats such as Dashing All the Way by DoorDash, Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes, and Mr. Peanut's Power Plant. Other notable floats included the Macy's Parade All-Stars, Hogwarts Holiday by HBO, Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs, and Road Trip to Parade by GEICO. These visuals provided viewers with a comprehensive look at the scale and variety of the parade's production.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade set a high bar for future celebrations, blending historic elements like The Amazing Spider-Man balloon with new initiatives like the Broadway medley. The event's success hinges on balancing tradition with innovation, a challenge the organizers addressed by highlighting iconic characters while updating performance formats. The detailed coverage from Balloonfest provided viewers with a comprehensive look at the scale and variety of the parade's production.

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As the parade concluded its centennial year, the integration of major comic book milestones and top-tier musical talent reinforced its status as a cornerstone of American holiday entertainment. The specific focus on John Romita Sr.'s artistic legacy ensured that the contributions of creators are recognized alongside the performers. The parade's ability to adapt its structure, such as the Broadway changes, suggests a willingness to evolve while maintaining its core appeal to families and fans alike.

Viewers watched the parade air live on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET. The broadcast captured the lively atmosphere of New York City streets, where handlers maneuvered the giant balloons, creating a dynamic visual experience. The event honored both the character and the artist, linking the live television event directly to the comics' legacy and ensuring that the history of the parade remains vibrant and relevant.