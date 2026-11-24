Discover the schedule, location, and confirmed giant balloons for the centennial Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation and parade route in New York City.

The centennial Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will feature a massive balloon inflation celebration on Wednesday, November 25. This significant event marks the preparation for the 100th annual parade, which will air live on Thursday, November 26. Organizers have announced specific viewing times and locations for the public to witness the giant balloons being filled in person.

Balloon Inflation Schedule and Viewing Areas

The Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, around the American Museum of Natural History. Public viewing is permitted from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on that day. The event is free and does not require a ticket, allowing residents and visitors to attend without prior registration. Spectators are advised to enter the viewing area at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue for the most organized access.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: 100th Anniversary Broadcast Details and Floats

The designated viewing area spans from West 77th to West 81st streets, located between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West. This zone loops around the museum, providing ample space for crowds. The layout ensures that visitors can see the inflation process clearly while maintaining safety barriers. In 2025, historical data shows the line opened at noon, one hour before the official viewing began. Guests exited at West 81st Street and Central Park West, where they could walk north to observe float assembly between West 81st and West 86th streets.

New Centennial Staging and Overnight Inflation

Because the centennial parade features more balloons and floats than usual, organizers are expanding the Upper West Side staging area. This expansion is necessary to accommodate the increased volume of oversized characters and festive floats. The logistical changes aim to streamline the inflation process and ensure all participants are ready for the Thursday morning start time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the first time, balloons will reportedly be inflated overnight on Wednesday, November 25, on West 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West. This move follows the standard public inflation scheduled for the area between West 77th and West 81st streets. It remains unclear whether the public will be allowed to view this specific overnight inflation session on West 72nd Street. FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of all inflation activities. Fans can watch the live stream from anywhere using the media player or by downloading the dedicated app.

Confirmed Balloons and Parade Route Details

The confirmed lineup for the 100th parade includes several beloved characters that have been staples of the event for decades. Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Joe Cool, and Woodstock are among the giant figures scheduled to float down the streets. Other notable balloons include Bluey, Hello Kitty, Earl the Squirrel, and Underdog. Underdog is reportedly flying for the first time since 1984, marking a rare return to the parade circuit.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 26. The route spans 2.5 miles through the heart of Manhattan, starting on the Upper West Side. The parade concludes at the Macy's Herald Square flagship store located on 34th Street. This journey takes participants past iconic landmarks and through dense urban neighborhoods. The parade is recognized as the largest in the world, featuring a signature mix of giant balloons, Broadway numbers, and festive performances.

Transportation Advice and Street Closures

Public transit is strongly recommended for attendees due to heavy traffic and extensive street closures. The parade route includes significant portions of major avenues and cross streets. The closest subway stop to the parade entrance is the B and C station at 72nd Street and Central Park West. This station provides direct access to the starting area of the parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attendees should consult official maps for the full list of street closures affecting the area. The closures are necessary to secure the 2.5-mile route for the float and balloon procession. Planning ahead and utilizing public transportation will ensure a smoother experience for everyone attending the historic centennial celebration. The event promises to be a memorable spectacle given its 100th anniversary status and the expanded scale of the production.