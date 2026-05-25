100% Tax Proposed to Counter 'Most Corrupt Thing Ever Seen From an American President'

A proposed 100% tax has been put forth to counter what is being referred to as the 'most corrupt thing ever seen from an American President'. The move comes in response to a series of recordings that appear to show former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez preparing a return to Honduran politics.

A proposed 100% tax has been put forth to counter what is being referred to as the 'most corrupt thing ever seen from an American President'.

The move comes in response to a series of recordings that appear to show former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is currently serving a 45-year sentence in the US for narco-trafficking, preparing a return to Honduran politics. Hernandez is heard in the recordings stating that if he has to resort to repression to control the country, he will do it.

The recordings also suggest that Hernandez expects a reconfigured judiciary to clear him of outstanding charges in Honduras, paving the way for his return and potentially even a run for president again in 2029. The situation is seen as a symptom of deeper crises in Honduras and a warning for Latin America.

If no-holds-barred measures were deployed in the Honduran elections, they might be anticipated on a much bigger scale, again with little restraint, when the prizes could be Latin America's biggest economies. Honduras has shifted sharply to the extreme right within months of National Party's Nasry Asfura taking office, succeeding the Libre party's progressive Xiomara Castro.

In the November 30 elections, the National Party was trailing a poor third before US President Trump threatened to end all aid to Honduras unless Asfura won. Even then, Asfura had only a wafer-thin plurality, which might well have disappeared had the electoral council not broken its mandate by halting the count before all the votes had been tallied.

Compounding this blatant interference, Trump announced just two days before the election that he was pardoning Hernández, who had been extradited to the US and was serving a 45-year sentence for narco-trafficking. Corporate media treated Trump's pardon as just a typically blatant political maneuver. Yet they have since largely ignored what appears to be a much bigger element of the same plot.

The US intervention in Honduras is seen as an ominous foreshadowing of likely interference in the upcoming elections in Colombia. The situation is symptomatic of a much more ambitious project to exploit Honduras and impose the 'Donroe Doctrine' across the region. Since taking office, Asfura has wasted no time consolidating control over Honduran institutions.

The elections left the Libre party with fewer than one-third of the seats in the National Congress, reverting to the historic pattern in Honduras in which the National and the Liberal parties - both neoliberal and subservient to Washington - swap power. This has enabled Asfura to move quickly against his enemies.

Marlon Ochoa, Libre's representative on the electoral council and the first official to call out the electoral fraud, was impeached by Congress on fabricated charges, received death threats, and the president was forced to resign, while other leading congressional members were impeached. Many of those kicked out of their jobs also had their US visas revoked.

'It is a political lawfare operation in which Honduran institutions are acting against the country's own legal framework to eliminate political opponents,' Diario RED. Carmen Haydeé López, Libre's press officer, describes the moves as 'state capture' by the ruling National Party. The situation signals Honduras' return to the corrupt and criminal neoliberal order that prevailed after the 2009 military coup and lasted until Xiomara Castro's presidency in January 2022.

Over the years, Hernandez facilitated the trafficking to the US of at least 400 tons of cocaine, accepted huge bribes, and ran a regime marked by extreme violence. The leaked recordings show Hernandez expects a reconfigured judiciary to clear him of outstanding charges in Honduras. This would pave the way for his return and even to make a run for president again in 2029. In the meantime, Asfura has moved rapidly to dismantle the Libre government's modest achievements.

Castro had begun to invest heavily in a series of reforms, including the declaration of illegal the private model cities or 'ZEDEs', which Hernandez and his predecessor initiated in the face of community protests. Asfura has reversed her decisions, thus neutralizing huge pending lawsuits filed against Honduras by the libertarian investors in two ZEDEs, Próspera and Morazán. The US already has the huge Soto Cano base, which Castro threatened to close.

Soon, according to Marlon Ochoa, the US will install another base on the island of Roatán, further strengthening Washington's naval domination of the Caribbean. Infrastructure would be central to such projects





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Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez Nasry Asfura Xiomara Castro US Intervention Latin America Donroe Doctrine Corruption Neoliberalism

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