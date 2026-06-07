100 days of the Iran war in numbers

The fighting may have paused, but the global impact of war in the Middle East have not.

of the Iran war, but the shooting hasn’t stopped and global costs are still rising. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on May 5 that Operation Epic Fury was over and said again on June 3 that the military campaign had been successful in degrading Iran’s conventional military and its arsenal of cheap missiles and drones.of the U.S. naval blockade against Iranian ports, including in the Strait of Hormuz.

It is one of two simultaneous operations—the other by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard—still shutting down traffic in one of the world’s most important waterways.of liquified natural gas from the world’s supply. Commodity prices spiked overnight.in May, nearing the $4.84 record set in 2022 after the start of the Ukraine war and surpassing the $4.05 mark during the financial crisis of 2008.

Diesel and jet fuel, both refined from the U.S. benchmark West Texas crude, all trended toward record highs, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. They are expected to stay that way through 2026,due to a combination of local, state and federal taxes, the EIA says. Indiana pays the least, thanks in part to the continued suspension of two gas taxes through July.

To stabilize the market, the U.S. government has drawn on its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the emergency crude stockpile maintained by the Energy Department, but it’s a temporary fix. Weekly ending stocks fell to"The last time oil prices spiked like this due to a major conflict was in the 1991 Gulf War—but in that case the Saudis soon stepped up oil supplies and prices came back down within weeks," said Jeff Colgan, a professor of political science at Brown University's Watson Institute for Public and International Affairs.

, have been shut inside the Persian Gulf, the International Energy Agency said in May. The agency called it the greatest energy challenge in history.have enacted measures to offset rising energy costs: Botswana is scaling back travel by public officials, Laos shortened school weeks from five to three days, and Suriname is running public campaigns urging less fuel consumption.are subsidizing consumers with national funds: Albania cut fuel levies, China capped domestic refined oil, and Mozambique is subsidizing public transport.to their energy systems: Croatia is paying households for renewable energy installations, Kenya waived duties on electric car imports, and São Tomé and Príncipe is installing LED street lights.

The three island economies have no land-based supply and are “chronically reliant on maritime energy corridors” to power their advanced tech industries, Wu toldand 878, or a little over half, have been intercepted as of June 2.. Conflict monitors define strikes as a single recorded event that can involve dozens or hundreds of missiles and drones.

The opening days of the war saw the most intensive U.S. bombardment as well as more use of expensive, long-range American missiles to gain air superiority. The Pentagon estimated that it spent of war, and the White House soon requested $200 billion in supplemental funding to replenish weapons stocks. By the end of April, the Iran war had used up more Tomahawk missiles than any U.S. military campaign in modern history.

More thanwere fired, defense analysts Mark Cancian and Chris Park said in a report for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The cruise missile was first introduced in the 1980s for U.S. Navy destroyers and attack submarines. On May 12, the Pentagon's acting comptroller, Jules Hurst III, told the House Appropriations Committee that the Iran war cost, up $4 billion from an earlier estimate.

The amount included unspecified munition and equipment replacement costs, but not base repairs.lost or damaged during the conflict, including two dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones, four F-15E Strike Eagle jets, one E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control plane, and six KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, which the U.S. no longer makes and is in the process of phasing out.

"There is great concern about munitions stockpiles and the Tomahawk is one of those of greatest concern. The United States has used about"There are enough Tomahawks to continue a conflict with Iran should that start up again.

However, the concern is with a war with China in the Western Pacific where the Navy relies on the Tomahawk's long range to stay outside of the China's defensive zone," he said, noting the missile'sincrease from current levels. Hurst said over half the total budget—the largest in history—was earmarked for new munitions, planes, tanks and ships.the graduate school's website in April that expenditure in the medium and long term, such as repairs to the 11 U.S. bases struck by Iran and care for war veterans, likely would see the cost of the Iran war rise toof its own, according to data compiled by the Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project.in Iran.

Three months later, that figure, which the U.N. said was provided by Iranian authorities, remains the best estimate. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's then supreme leader, was one of the first casualties of the war.

In mid-March, Iranian security chiefTrump has said he would be"honored" to meet Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, if they agree on peace terms.died on March 8 from wounds sustained in an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base on March 1; and, with Iranian strikes either targeting or hitting Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cyprus, Diego Garcia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, UAE and the West Bank.





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