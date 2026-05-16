100 days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, Savannah hosts Today show

Savannah Guthrie, popular news anchor and co-host of the Today show, made her return to Studio 1A after two months off air due to her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. A color which has become a symbol of solidarity and hope for the family, a yellow top was worn by Savannah to raise awareness for missing persons.

Savannah Guthrie was seen outside Studio 1A in New York City where she showed up for her duties as Today show co-host this Monday, marking 100 days since the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie .

Savannah's mother, in her 80s, disappeared without trace from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Savannah has been wearing a yellow top to raise awareness for missing persons. She has shown great strength, as any new viable leads or significant evidence regarding her mother's whereabouts are yet to surface. Despite the ongoing investigation and lack of progress, Savannah remains hopeful and optimistic





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Savannah Today Show Savannah Guthrie Macgregor-Guthrie Family Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Yellow Top Missing Person Awareness Crime Scene

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