100 Bullets #5: New Trust Seizes Power as Agent Loop Hunts on November 18

100 Bulgets #5 arrives November 18 from DC Vertigo. The New Trust assumes control while Loop leaves isolation for a dangerous hunt. Read the new chapter.

The fifth installment of 100 Bullets: The US of Anger arrives in retail stores on Wednesday, November 18, marking a definitive shift in the series' dark narrative landscape. Writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso deliver a pivotal chapter where the old Trust has been completely dismantled and replaced by a new governing body. This transition removes the previous regime from power, allowing the New Trust to immediately assert total authority over the criminal underworld factions.

Agent Loop, the series' reclusive protagonist, is finally dragged out of his isolated home environment for the first time in the ongoing saga. His departure is triggered by an encounter with Lono, a figure who compels the agent to leave the safety of his remote operations and enter the physical world. This move signals a major character evolution, forcing Loop to abandon his preference for screen-based threats and engage directly with high-stakes danger.

Also read International Cinematographers Guild Marks 100-Year Anniversary: Watch Video

The narrative frames Loop's new mission as a pursuit of what the story describes as the most dangerous game. This shift from a digital, isolated existence to active field engagement exposes the character to variables he can no longer control through technology. The transition demands that Loop rely on traditional investigative and combat skills, reconnecting him with the gritty reality that defines the 100 Bullets universe while testing his resolve.

The creative team behind this release remains consistent, ensuring the series maintains its distinctive noir tone and atmospheric visual style. Brian Azzarello continues to craft complex narratives that blend deep character studies with sharp crime fiction elements. His storytelling has established the series as a cornerstone of modern comic literature, providing the structural integrity for these major plot developments.

Eduardo Risso provides the artwork, bringing his signature realistic and moody illustrations to the pages of this latest issue. His detailed character expressions and atmospheric environments perfectly complement the script's dark themes and tension. Dave Johnson is also credited with producing the covers for the release, adding to the distinct visual identity of each edition available to readers.

Advertisement

Two cover variants are available for the November 18 release, including a standard cover by Dave Johnson and a variant by Lee Bermejo. The Lee Bermejo cover is priced at $4.99, while the standard Dave Johnson interior edition carries a suggested retail price of $3.99. These visual elements set the stage for the intense conflicts and strategic alliances that will define the new era of the New Trust.

The introduction of the New Trust and Loop's departure create a convergence of plot points that drive the series forward with significant momentum. The shift in power dynamics threatens to break apart existing alliances while fostering new rivalries across the criminal landscape. The New Trust's arrival signals an era of operations that may be more aggressive and unpredictable than its predecessor.

Readers can expect the new issue to challenge the established status quo in profound ways. The combination of organizational upheaval within the Trust and Loop's personal journey provides a rich ground for dramatic tension. As the New Trust consolidates its power, the resistance or cooperation of key characters will determine the future direction of the overarching saga.

The interplay between the macro-level political shifts and the micro-level personal struggles of Agent Loop ensures the story remains emotionally resonant. The New Trust's leadership transition is not merely cosmetic but represents a fundamental restructuring of how the organization operates. This change casts a long shadow over current events, suggesting that while the old guard is gone, their influence persists.

Pre-orders and advance notices for 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5 are expected to be high given the anticipation surrounding these critical changes. The issue serves as both a continuation of the broader narrative and a self-contained chapter introducing these life-altering events. Fans have ample time to prepare for the new developments as the release date of November 18 approaches.

The atmosphere surrounding the release suggests that the New Trust's agenda will have immediate and severe consequences for all involved parties. The uncertainty of how existing characters will adapt to this new reality adds layers of suspense to the storyline. Old enemies may resurface while new threats emerge from the shadows in response to the power vacuum left by the previous administration.

Advertisement

This latest installment promises to be a critical turning point in the ongoing story of 100 Bullets. The convergence of the New Trust's absolute control and Loop's forced engagement with the physical world creates a perfect storm of narrative momentum. The series continues to deepen its exploration of moral ambiguity and retribution as long-standing hierarchies are dismantled and rebuilt.

The release from DC Comics Vertigo imprint arrives at a time when readers are deeply invested in the fate of its complex characters. The detailed planning and atmospheric execution by the creative team ensure that the transition from isolation to active hunting feels earned and significant. This issue will likely set the stage for future conflicts as the New Trust establishes its dominance in the criminal underworld.

Lunar Distribution will handle the distribution of the comic, ensuring it reaches comic shops and retail outlets on the scheduled date. The availability of both standard and variant covers allows collectors to choose the visual representation that best suits their preferences. The pricing structure reflects the premium quality of the artwork and storytelling contained within the pages.

The narrative tension is heightened by the knowledge that the New Trust has not yet been fully tested by its rivals. The previous administration's removal was not without precedent, and the current power structure may face immediate challenges. Loop's departure from his home environment is a direct response to the shifting tides, indicating that the threats he faces are becoming more immediate and personal.

The story frames this new era as one where the rules of engagement have fundamentally changed. Agent Loop's reliance on technology has been replaced by the necessity of physical presence and instinct. This shift forces the character to confront dangers that cannot be mitigated through digital means, returning him to the raw, unfiltered nature of the hunt.

As the New Trust consolidates its position, the resistance or cooperation of key figures will be closely watched. The series has always thrived on the interplay between individual agency and larger institutional forces. This issue brings those elements into sharp focus, highlighting the personal cost of political change in a world governed by violence and code.

The release of 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5 on November 18 represents more than just a new issue in a long-running series. It marks a definitive point of no return for Agent Loop and the criminal landscape he inhabits. The New Trust's reign begins with absolute authority, setting the stage for a new chapter of conflict and survival.