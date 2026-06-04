10 Years Later, Makoto Shinkai's Your Name Gets an Official New Release

Makoto Shinkai's most acclaimed film is commemorating its 10th anniversary with a special new release. Read on to find out more.

, and more. He is also the founder of CoMix Wave Films, a studio dedicated to visually appealing animation and focusing mostly on romantic films.

In 2004, he released his debut feature film,, which earned him critical acclaim and recognition, even if it wasn’t a blockbuster hit. However, it wasn’t until his groundbreaking film Your Name was released in 2016 that the director earned global recognition. Shinkai etched his name in history as one of the best filmmakers in the country. , the film is known as one of the best of all time, and almost every anime enthusiast has watched it by now.

Fans are always looking forward to more projects and updates from the legendary director, and he confirmed an exciting update for fans. While his new film might not be released anytime soon, Your Name is returning with a new release to commemorate its 10th anniversary.confirmed that a 4K UHD Steelbook is available for pre-order. It includes several bonuses such as a special TV program, an interview with the director, behind-the-scenes glimpses, the director’s filmography, textless opening credits, teasers, and trailers.

It will officially be released on August 25th, the same day as the film’s release in 2016. Fans can pre-order on Amazon or the GKIDS store, as the links are already available onThis gorgeous and heartwarming anime film explores the ancient Japanese concept of Musubi, an idea that threads of time, fate, and cosmic connection are interwoven and meant for people to find each other.

Thanks to the stunning visuals blended with exceptional storytelling and plot twists, the film is still just as loved among fans as it was a decade ago. The story centers around Mitsuha Miyamizu, a high school girl who wishes to live the life of a boy in Tokyo. Her dream is the complete opposite of the life she has now.

Meanwhile, Taki Tachibana, a young boy living in Tokyo, lives a busy life as he attends high school while also working part-time in hopes of pursuing his dream to become an architect. By a strange twist of fate, two complete strangers end up swapping bodies and are unable to deal with the sudden change in their lives.

As they try to find the reason behind the strange phenomenon and search for each other, they realize that they aren’t separated by cities but something else entirely.





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