A roadside cross, a family's memories and the voices of three sons help keep Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth's legacy alive a decade after his death.

Eric died in 2016 after being struck by a car in Garland. BRIGHAM CITY — Things move fast along I-15. But just off the interstate in Box Elder County, there is something that hasn't moved in years.

A 20-foot-tall white cross that is easily visible as drivers pass by stands on a family's private property in South Willard. Nearly a decade after it went up, it still means a lot to his widow. This week marks 10 years since her husband died in the line of duty. Some of my kids' mannerisms sometimes catch me off guard because I'm like, 'Oh, there's your dad, you know?

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'while helping with traffic around a low-hanging power line in Garland. "In some ways it feels like it was just yesterday," said Janica Ellsworth. "But in some ways, it feels longer. "A cross honors Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth in Box Elder County.