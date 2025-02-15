10-Year-Old's Cinderella Dream Comes True at Disney World

Rita, a 10-year-old battling health challenges, had her dream of seeing how a Cinderella ballgown is made come true thanks to Make-A-Wish and Disney. She enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the costume design studios and workshops, culminating in a one-on-one design session with Disney's costume artists, where she created her very own gown. The experience brought joy and hope to Rita and her family, offering a much-needed escape from the challenges of her health journey.

10-year-old Rita had her dream of seeing how a Cinderella ballgown is made come true. 'I was so excited because I got to go to a top-secret fashion place at Disney,' Rita said. 'I got to see all the ways costumes are designed, which was really cool.' Her wish took her behind the scenes at Walt Disney World, where she explored the costume design studio, fabric library, and workshops where Disney's most beloved characters' outfits are created.

But the most magical part? A one-on-one design session with Disney's costume artists, where Rita got to create her very own gown. For Allison Atmore, a costume specialist at Disney Live Entertainment, the experience was just as meaningful. 'As a child, I was in and out of the hospital myself. It means so much to be able to fulfill a wish for someone going through that because I know what it's like,' Atmore shared. 'It's one of the best experiences I've ever had at Disney, and I'm so grateful I got to be part of it.' At the end of the visit, Rita received a special surprise: a doll-sized replica of her custom design, officially named Rita's Rose Diamond Dress. For Rita and her family, the day was a much-needed escape from the challenges of hospital visits and treatments. 'We have a long road ahead of us, but having this time together as a family, having fun and smiling … there are no words,' said Rita's mother, April Huls. 'This will be a forever memory for us.' Disney has granted wishes alongside Make-A-Wish for over 40 years, bringing joy to more than 165,000 children and their families. This year, Disney will make even more dreams come true, including 50 special Disney Princess wishes at the 'Once Upon A Wish Party' in April, a royal celebration designed just for Make-A-Wish families. 'Creating happiness for Make-A-Wish families is what we're all about here at Disney,' said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Walt Disney World's Director of External Affairs. 'Our stories, parks, and cast members help them make new memories that bring strength and hope.' For Rita, that hope now sparkles in the form of a dress. It is a reminder that dreams, no matter how big, really can come true





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DISNEY MAKE-A-WISH DREAM COME TRUE COSTUME DESIGN CINDERELLA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10-Year-Old Fighting Cancer Designs a Cinderella Dress at DisneyRita, a 10-year-old battling cancer, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish to design a Cinderella-inspired dress at Walt Disney World. She worked alongside Disney designers, toured the costume department, and chose every detail for her unique creation, which was named 'Rita's Rose Diamond Dress.'

Read more »

Crocs Teams Up with Disney for Exclusive Cinderella-Themed ClogsThe Disney Store has partnered with Crocs to release a special edition pair of Cinderella-themed clogs. The clogs feature a pearlescent finish and include Jibbitz charms inspired by the classic fairy tale. This release coincides with The Disney Store's Cinderella 75th anniversary collection, which also includes apparel and limited edition dolls. Additionally, Disney is developing a new live-action Prince Charming movie, with Chris Hemsworth in talks to star.

Read more »

Disney and Crocs Celebrate Cinderella's Anniversary with Exclusive CollaborationThe Disney Store has teamed up with Crocs to release a special edition Cinderella-themed clog as part of the 75th anniversary celebration. The collaboration also includes apparel, limited edition dolls, and more. Additionally, news regarding a new live-action Prince Charming film starring Chris Hemsworth is shared.

Read more »

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

Disney invites 4 Black creators to the Disney House at Sundance Film FestivalThe Disney House welcomed attendees to preview upcoming Disney programming and escape the cold weather

Read more »

Disney's Downtown Disney District Welcomes Parkside Market, a Culinary Destination with Four Unique Dining ExperiencesDisney fans visiting Downtown Disney District in Anaheim now have a new culinary destination to explore. Parkside Market, a two-story food hall featuring four distinct dining experiences under one roof, has officially opened its doors. The market boasts a variety of flavors, from artisanal coffee and handcrafted beverages to Korean-inspired rice bowls and a classic steakhouse menu.

Read more »