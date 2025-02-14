10-Year-Old Fighting Cancer Designs a Cinderella Dress at Disney

Rita, a 10-year-old battling cancer, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish to design a Cinderella-inspired dress at Walt Disney World. She worked alongside Disney designers, toured the costume department, and chose every detail for her unique creation, which was named 'Rita's Rose Diamond Dress.'

Ten-year-old Rita, a budding designer battling cancer, had her dream come true at Walt Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish. Rita's wish was to meet Disney's costume design experts and create her own 'royal dress.' Disney granted her wish with a one-on-one gown design session, a tour of Disney's costuming building and fabric library, and the opportunity to collaborate on a Cinderella-inspired dress.

Rita was able to choose colors, fabrics, and sparkles for her design, which was officially named 'Rita's Rose Diamond Dress.' To her delight, she was surprised to learn that a scale model replica of her dress would be made for her to keep.Rita's visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Cinderella film, adding an extra layer of magic to her experience. Allison Atmore, Costume Specialist at Disney Live Entertainment, shared her own connection to the experience, stating, 'As a child, I was in and out of the hospital myself. It means so much to be able to fulfill a wish for someone going through that because I know what it’s like. It’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had at Disney, and I’m so grateful I got to be part of it.' Disney has a long-standing partnership with Make-A-Wish, having granted wishes for over 45 years, making it the foundation's 'world's largest wish granter.' Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World, emphasized the importance of bringing joy to Make-A-Wish families. 'Creating happiness for Make-A-Wish families is what we’re all about here at Disney. Our stories, parks and cast members help them make new memories that bring strength and hope,' she said. While Rita's medical journey is far from over, her mother expressed the immeasurable value of this experience, stating that it will be a cherished memory forever. Rita herself summed up her day perfectly, exclaiming, 'I just had a blast!'





