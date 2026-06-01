10-year-old child dies after plunging from fourth-storey apartment in France

A 10-year-old child has died after falling from the fourth-storey of an apartment in Lorient, western France. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the child but were unable to save their life. Police are investigating the cause of death and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A 10-year-old child has died after plunging from the fourth-storey of an apartment in France . Emergency services rushed to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the child, but they passed away in Lorient on Sunday.

The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics who attended the incident. Five fire engines and an ambulance crew raced to save the child's life on Sunday. Police are now investigating the tragic incident to establish the cause of death and a post-mortem examination will be carried out over the coming days. There is no suggestion that any third-party was involved in the child's death, which occurred at 4 Rue Gabriel-Fauré, in Bois du Château.

The neighbourhood is located in a working-class area of Lorient, western France. Public prosecutor Laëtitia Mirande said: An investigation into the causes of death has been opened. A 10-year-old child plunged to their death at an apartment complex in Lorient, western France, on Sunday. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate them but they were pronounced dead shortly after The initial investigations do not, at this time, suggest the involvement of a third party.

She added that the child's family will be referred to France Victimes, a victim support organisation, to receive support. Ouest-France reports that the child was from Comoros, a volcanic archipelago off Africa's east coast. The French outlet said the Comorian community has been deeply affected by the incident. The victim's sex has not yet been officially made public however conflicting reports have suggested the 10-year-old was a boy or girl





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