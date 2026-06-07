10-year-old boy, driver killed in Riverside County crash with fire engine responding to Cranston Fire

A 10-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured, including firefighters, when a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department engine collided with a sedan in Hemet on Friday afternoon.

A 10-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured, including firefighters, when a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department engine collided with a sedan in Hemet on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and State Street, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. Police say that the crash happened when the Cal Fire engine, which was driving north on State Street while en route to the Cranston Fire burning on Highway 74, collided with a Mini Cooper driving west on Gibbel Road.

They said that the fire engine had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash.

"The crash fatally injured the Mini Cooper's driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene," CHP's release said. They have not yet identified the man, who is a 43-year-old San Jacinto resident. The 10-year-old boy who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Mini Cooper died after being taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, CHP officers said.

A 5-year-old boy who was sitting in the rear of the sedan was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police also said that all three firefighters on the Cal Fire engine were injured and taken to Inland Valley Medical Center for further evaluation. They have since been released from care.

"Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash," the CHP release said. "The crash remains under investigation. "NTSB releases preliminary report on school bus crash that killed child in N.J.





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