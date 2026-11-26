Both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué will miss the remainder of 2026–27.

Two Brazilians could be on PSG’s radar. | Lewis Storey CFC/Chelsea FC/Getty Images , Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images Sometimes fate levels the playing field.

Just when it looked like absolutely no-one could stop Paris Saint-Germain from completing a Champions League three-peat, both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué have been struck down with season-ending ACL tears. First, Kvaratskhelia crumpled in pain during the 4–2 Champions League win over Barcelona last month. At the weekend, it was Doué left in that familiar heap, clutching his right knee and screaming during the win over Nice.

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The loss of two of European soccer’s best attackers would be a serious blow to the ambitions of any team—even Luis Enrique’s all-conquering “We will replace them all together,” was the party line spouted by Achraf Hakimi ahead of the Champions League clash with Roma. The manager backed this up, insisting: “We are not obliged to go to the market”.