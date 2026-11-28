Explore 10 unusual ways to generate electricity, from rain and humid air to underwater kites, and see what these experiments can do.

These technologies range from lab prototypes that power tiny electronics to grid-connected systems. Most electricity comes from familiar machinery. Steam spins turbines in power plants, wind turns blades, and solar cells convert sunlight into electricity.

But those machines tap only a fraction of the places where energy changes hands. Every footstep pushes against the ground. A rooftop loses heat after sunset. Even two streams of water with different salt concentrations can drive a turbine.

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Engineers are finding ways to capture that energy. Some of their devices already feed electricity into the grid. Others produce just enough to light an LED or run a computer chip. In the Faroe Islands, a tethered kite flies in a figure-eight pattern beneath the surface.