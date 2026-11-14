10 Ways to Find Out if Your Partner Is Lying to You

Honesty is a fundamental pillar of a good relationship. If you suspect your partner is deceiving you, these 10 clues from new research on relationship deception can help.

Relationship satisfaction rests heavily on the idea that partners are honest with each other. A new 10-item relationship detection scale can provide you with a useful checklist to test on your partner.

By understanding signs of relationship detection, you will be better able to chart your way back to honesty.to wonder if your partner isn’t holding to this standard. Kim and Chris are in a stable long-term monogamous relationship, but lately Kim has begun to wonder if Chris means what he says. In the latest incident, an important one, Chris promised that they would take their relationship one step further toward commitment. But so far, nothing has happened.

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What makes this particularly odd is that Chris has seemed to be honest and authentic, not just in the relationship, but in general. Maybe it’s all been a fraud, though. Because couples in committed relationships share so many aspects not only of their lives but of their vulnerabilities, hopes, and aspirations, it is particularly important for the relationship’s health that they don’t lie to each other.

As noted in new research by the University of Copenhagen’s Rachele Mazzini and colleagues , although honesty is a fundamental “relationship ‘rule,’” “dishonesty occurs regularly in Dishonesty can take the form of telling falsehoods, but it can also show up as keeping secrets. Once the dishonesty starts, in whatever form, it can spiral out of control. But all of this begs the question of why someone would lie in the first place.

After all, if you love someone, what would lead you to disguise the truth? Mazzini et al. believe that the motives behind dishonesty are as important as the behavior itself. Or, the person may just be an inveterate liar who does so for no particular reason at all.traits associated with lying, but none have addressed directly the question of how to measure lying in relationships. The U. Copenhagen team decided to address this very problem.

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Mazzini and colleagues began their quest by asking preliminary samples of online participants to complete a 47-item version of what became, as tested in the final sample, a 10-item Dishonesty in Intimate Relationships Scale . They administered the DIRS two times, one week apart, in this final sample of nearly 900 participants.

This allowed them to analyze its value in predicting relationship outcomes above and beyond other measures ofHere are the 10 items on the DIRS; each should be rated from 1 to 5 ; an indicates the item is reverse-scored: When interacting with my partner, I often act as if nothing is going on even though something is actually going on. I tell my partner white lies .

With my partner, I am transparent about how I feel or experience a given situation. I sometimes think about being intimate with someone other than my partner. I do not think that I could become emotionally involved with someone else who is not my partner. Based on mean scores the authors report in supplemental materials, their final online sample tended toward the honesty end of both subscales.

The least likely to be endorsed was item 7, and the highest were items 2 and 3. Most items ranged between 2 and just about 2.5. Correlation between DIRS subscales and the other relationship measures showed that all high DIRS scores bode poorly for relationship quality.

Furthermore, based on the one-week separation between the two times of testing, it appeared that the DIRS also went above and beyond other deception measures in predictive value. There were some connections between DIRS scores and personality measures of dishonesty, but this makes sense. A liar will be a liar, no matter what, which will spill over into a close relationship. As stated more formally by the authors, “domain-specific dishonesty in relational contexts is not fully separable from broader dispositions.

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” So far, you may have learned about how much you tend to lie in your relationship compared to those in the online sample, but what about measuring your partner? If, like Kim, you suspect something is going on, you probably won’t want to hand this scale over to your partner and demand completion. Instead, you can use the DIRS as an inner check as you navigate the ins and outs of your daily experiences with your partner.

Do you notice that details are sometimes eliminated from stories your partner tells you? Like Kim, does it seem that your partner says things just to please you when it comes to taking your relationship to the next level? A promise-based white lie can be a true danger signal, especially when you think the lie is meant to protect your feelings. You might also notice something off in the Infidelity domain.

People in the Mazzini et al. study were unlikely to admit to cheating, and they also tended not to say they would become emotionally involved with someone else. But you may notice your partner making excessively complimentary remarks about someone else if not directly, it can be helpful to have a short measurement guide in your back pocket to check whether your partner truly has your best interests at heart.

If something seems “off” from time to time, the DIRS can provide a good reality check. Relationship fulfillment requires honesty, and when it’s not there, it may be time to figure out how to get back on track. Mazzini, R., Malfilâtre, A. L., Power, S. A., Zettler, I., & Lilleholt, L. . Development and validation of the Dishonesty in Intimate Relationships Scale .

Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph. D.After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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