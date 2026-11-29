If you've never used NFC tags, get started by sprinkling them around your house. They're inexpensive and offer all kinds of automation options.

NFC is one of those technologies that's easy to use without realizing it. It's the driver behind contactless card payments, mobile wallets and tap-to-ride transit passes.

You can also find NFC tags on some restaurant tables these days instead of QR codes: tapping the tag with your phone opens the menu website. — is that it doesn't require a power source. The stickers have embedded antennas that communicate with phones via low-intensity radio waves at a maximum range of ~1.5 inches. All you have to do is program them.

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To do that, you need a smartphone, NFC stickers and an NFC-writing app. Behaviors vary between Android and iOS, which we'll get into below. Thankfully, the stickers are cheap. Acan run as little as $6.79.