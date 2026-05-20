10 Universally Beloved Films That Shaped Cinema History in the 2020s

This list highlights 10 films that have impacted cinema history despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. These films explore themes of feminism, societal pressures, gender roles, and individuality while offering humor, brightness, and self-awareness.

The 2020s have been a journey thus far, and with the COVID-19 global pandemic shaping the decade, the way we consume our films has changed. 10 films have emerged as universally beloved, from big-budget blockbusters with historical figures to instant animated classics and genre-blending masterpieces that boosted a franchise.

These films have already impacted cinema history. Some films, like Challengers and Luca, may have suffered from being released during the pandemic, but the ones that made the list are extraordinary works that resonated with audiences





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2020S Films Impact Cinema History Satirical Fantasy-Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 Most Universally Beloved High-Fantasy Movies of All TimeHere are the 10 most widely beloved high fantasy movies of all time, from Lord of the Rings to The Princess Bride and beyond...

Read more »

Upcoming Raid Style Movie Gets 100% RT Score & Is ‘1 of Best Action Films’The Furious earns a rare Rotten Tomatoes milestone as reviewers compare it with John Wick and The Raid franchises.

Read more »

Kling AI Partners With UK’s Evolutionary Films On Feature Animation ‘Minibots’Kling AI will become the “technological brand partner” on the project, designed as a response to growing industry concerns surrounding generative AI.

Read more »

Underrated War Films That Deserve Greater RecognitionA deep dive into ten overlooked war movies that explore the psychological and emotional toll of conflict with unparalleled depth and subtlety

Read more »