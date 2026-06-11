10 Underrated Sci-Fi TV Shows You Need to Watch

This article highlights 10 'lost gems' of the sci-fi genre that have been overlooked but are well worth discovering. It includes shows like Night Sky, The Neighbors, Resident Alien, Hyperdrive, and more.

When it comes to sci-fi, there is a multiverse of options to choose from for great TV shows. From screwball comedies to cerebral thrillers, there is something for every audience in this highly imaginative and introspective genre.

While there are undeniable titans in the industry, like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, some equally impressive gems have gotten lost in the shuffle, but are well worth rediscovering. For whatever reason, the TV series on this list have never quite received their due credit. From hilarious comedies to poignant dramas, these shows deserve far more love than they got initially.

If you are a sci-fi fan and want to boldly go in a new direction with your TV viewing, adding these choices to your watchlist is the prime directive





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sci-Fi TV Shows Underrated Comedies Dramas Alternate Planets Alien Neighbors Galactic Travelers Small Town Physician Trade And Commerce Interests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

X-Men '97: The Underrated Sci-Fi Gem Rising to Disney+'s Best SeriesX-Men '97, the animated revival on Disney+, is quietly becoming the streaming service's top science fiction series. Inheriting the lore and nostalgia of the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, the show offers exceptional storytelling, character depth, and updated animation. With its first season nearly flawless and season two promising an adaptation of the iconic Age of Apocalypse storyline, X-Men '97 stands as a masterpiece in the making, often overlooked compared to bigger franchise titles.

Read more »

Alternate History Sci-Fi Shows That Redefine RealityExplore seven captivating sci-fi series that delve into alternate histories and parallel realities. From a world where the Soviet Union landed on the moon first to timelines altered by secret societies and time travelers, these shows examine how small changes reshape entire civilizations. Each series offers unique twists on familiar historical events, featuring complex characters and thought-provoking narratives that challenge viewers to consider what could have been.

Read more »

Five Underrated Anime Worth Discovering Beyond the Mainstream HypeA look at how many anime titles are drowned out by popular hits and a recommendation of a quirky comedy about a reformed yakuza husband who turns household chores into epic missions.

Read more »

Hard Sci-fi Versus Soft Sci-fi: A Journey into Two Distinct GenresExplore the differences between two distinct sub-genres of science fiction cinema - 'Hard' Sci-fi and 'Soft' Sci-fi - focusing on films like 'Prospect', 'Ad Astra', and 'Project Hail Mary' that cater to audiences who prefer thought-provoking narratives and scientific rigor.

Read more »