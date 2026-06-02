10 Tomato Candles That Make It Easy to Spark Summer Joy

Consider favorites from Loewe, Flamingo Estate, and more your latest garden bounty

Few things signal the start of summer better than lighting one of the best tomato candles. Fresh and verdant, tomato has a distinctive scent that’s easy to incorporate into virtually any space and provides a more grounded alternative toblends, which are also popular in warmer months.

“Green fragrances are often described as fresh and natural, evoking the outdoors and a sense of calm,” Frank Voelkl, principal perfumer atEven if you don’t frequent your local farmers’ market each week or have memories of running through vegetable patches as a child, you might agree there’s a reason earthy votives from brands likeReplica are more popular than ever—or at least you will once you light them. To help narrow down your search and romanticize your life, we’ve pulled together the best tomato candles to shop now, making it a no-brainer to channel the ease and simplicity of the summer season.

It’s nearly impossible to round up a short list of the best tomato candles without including this popular pick from Loewe. You’ve likely already seen the viral favorite all over your For You Page. Available in three size options, its Tomato Leaves candle aims to convey the scent of tomato vines just before they bear fruit.

Picture an abundance of crushed tomato leaves rubbed in your hands: That’s exactly what the Roma Heirloom Tomato candle from Flamingo Estate intends to convey. Its scent is just like a flourishing summer garden in candle form, and it burns for up to 55 hours.. Grounded by a note of patchouli in addition to its earthy tomato leaf and fruity green mandarin combination, it’s a great option for those new to garden-inspired scents.

Just think how charming this striped tomato candle will look on your coffee table or vanity; I’ll wait. Though the limited-edition favorite is made in Brooklyn, its scent is intended to channel a summer vacation on the Amalfi Coast with freshly plucked Roma tomatoes in hand. Plus, the votive itself is also earth-friendly, featuring soy wax that’s petroleum- and phthalate-free, along with lead-free cotton wicks. This isn’t your average tomato candle.

Sure, it’s meant to capture the vibe of a sun-drenched garden, as you might expect, but it also contains surprising notes like lavender and star anise to add to its uniqueness. It’s a must-have for any candle collection, tomato or otherwise. The classic size of Lafco’s robust and herbaceous Tomato Season candle is already sold out at Bluemercury, which is one reason you may want to move quickly to add it to your cart. Another?

Its hand-blown glass vessel results in slight variations of color and pattern, meaning each candle is totally unique. Here’s a Nordstrom-exclusive option from Jo Malone London that has the word “verdant” written all over it and burns for up to 70 total hours. Inspired by the scent of tomato vines in a greenhouse warmed by the sun, the fresh home fragrance might become your new favorite of the season.

If eating ripe tomatoes is one of your favorite summer activities, this seasonal candle is probably a perfect olfactory fit for your space. Made with an earth-friendly vegetable wax blend and a cotton wick, the tomato candle is fresh and uplifting instead of overpowering. Candles don’t have to be extra-large to make a major fragrance impact, just take Nette’s beloved Laide Tomate Mini Scented Candle as an example.

The hand-poured coconut and soy wax votive burns for up to 50 hours and is both food- and dishwasher-safe once it burns down completely. Diptyque’s La Droguerie candle is an excellent option for your bathroom or kitchen, since it’s created to not only fill a space with scent but also remove foul odors at the same time. And once you blow the candle out, its sillage lingers for hours.

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