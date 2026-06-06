10 Times Superman Was Completely Beaten

Superman, the iconic DC superhero, has been defeated multiple times throughout his comic book history. From his battles with General Zod and the Anti-Monitor to his fights against Batman and Wonder Woman, Superman has faced some of the most formidable foes in the DC Universe. In this article, we will explore 10 instances where Superman was completely beaten, with a focus on the most notable and brutal battles.

Superman has been defeated multiple times throughout his comic book history , with some of the most notable instances including his battles with General Zod, Ursa, and Non in ' Superman : The Man of Steel' and his fight against the Anti-Monitor in 'The Final Crisis'.

The Man of Steel has also been defeated by Batman in 'The Dark Knight Returns' and by Wonder Woman in 'Doomsday Annual'. Additionally, Superman has been killed by various villains, including Gog in 'JLA/Avengers' and Omega in 'Superman: Red Son'. These defeats have often come at great personal cost to Superman, with some of the most painful and brutal battles taking place in 'Superman: The Man of Steel' and 'The Final Crisis'





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