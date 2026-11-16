10 things your iPhone's Notes app can do other than taking notes

Did you know Apple Notes can do math, transcribe audio, work with calligraphy and much more?

For most people, the Notes app is where grocery lists, stray thoughts and various codes go to live. If you've only used it for basic text, you've probably missed how Apple has added new features to the mix that can solve complex equations, draw graphs, transcribe audio and turn your doodles into images.

, requiring newer hardware to work as intended. On the iPhone, that means the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and any iPhone 16 model or later. Those features are flagged along the way, along with anything that requires a specific version of iOS. The Notes app has a calculator hiding inside it, with the math happening while you're typing.

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Since iOS 18, when you type an equation and add an equals sign, Math Notes fills in the answer on the spot. It also works with variables, so if you write"dinner=$42" and change that value later, every result that uses it updates automatically. That makes it a surprisingly easy way to split the bill or plan a monthly budget. Math Notes can do more than give you simple answers.

After you type an equation that starts with"y=", tap the equals sign and chooseto plot what you've typed right inside the note. If you change the variable, the graph changes automatically to match. It's a neat tool for students to check their homework without a dedicated graphing app. If you don't have a physical scanner at home, there's no need to download a dedicated scanner app to replace it.

Tapping theoption, where Notes will capture a page automatically, including cropping and straightening it for you. The scanner also offers a flash option and image filters if needed.mode, you don't even need to tap on the shutter button; the system captures the document once it detects the page's edges and you're holding your iPhone steady. You can scan multiple pages into a single document, which is useful for contracts, lease agreements or anything else that runs longer than a page..

Use a saved signature or draw a new one with your finger, then resize it and drag it into place. It's an easy way to sign and send a form without taking a printout of the pages. Scans are saved to the note as PDFs, which you can annotate.in any note to record and transcribe everything your phone hears.

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The transcript is searchable, so you can jump into the relevant part of a long lecture instead of scrubbing through the entire session. On iPhone models with Apple Intelligence, Notes can summarize entire recorded lectures or meetings. , so it's worth knowing when to use which. Notes is the better pick when the recording is part of something bigger.

For a class or a meeting, for example, you can type your own notes, add photos of the whiteboard and keep the recording all in the same note. Everything stays together, so you won't have to switch between multiple apps when you're going through your notes at home.

Meanwhile, Voice Memos makes more sense when the audio itself matters most, like an interview you plan to edit or share.from the same tool palette and circle your sketch. Add a few words describing the image you want, and Apple Intelligence will turn your doodle into a polished image. You also have the option to circle an empty spot in the note and create a new image based on the text around it.

Afterward, fine-tune the image by adding or removing descriptive words. If your note is a packing list for a beach trip, for instance, it will generate a matching seaside illustration to sit at the top. , which powers this feature in the Notes app, got a new model that can make photorealistic images, not just stylized ones.

Since iOS 27.2, most images you generate or edit carry a SynthID watermark, whichYour notes don't have to be only for you; it's possible to share a specific note or an entire folder with your family, friends and coworkers, then everyone can make changes in real time. This is ideal for a household grocery list or a group plan for a trip.

The person who creates the shared note remains in control of who can do what.button in the note you want to add people to, then choose whether each person can make changes or only view it. Typefollowed by someone's name and they'll get a notification pointing them to the note. If several people are editing the same note, the activity view and highlights show who changed what and when.

And in iOS 27, thefolder now sits at the top of the folders list with a new icon, so multi-person notes are easier to spot.menu. This can proofread your text for spelling and grammar mistakes and rewrite it in a friendlier, more professional or more concise tone. The suite is also useful for reshaping messy notes.

It's able to create a summary of a long note or pull out its key points, which is handy after a meeting or before an exam. It will also turn a block of text into a bulleted list or even convert it into a table.

If you've jotted down a few phone plans with their prices and data limits, for example, theWriting Tools isn't limited to just the Notes app; it works almost anywhere you can type on the iPhone, including third-party apps. In iOS 27, Apple Intelligence also suggests ways to improve your writing. Long notes quickly become messy and hard to organize, but Notes has a few tools to keep them neat.

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With iOS 18 and newer, you have the option to collapse any heading to minimize sections you're not working on. This means the final version is a bit cleaner to view, while it's also easier to manage everything while writing. If that's not enough, you can also highlight text in different colors, curating them by sections, information or any other preference. To do so, select the text, tap theformat button and pick a color.

Notes offers five color options to choose from: pink, purple, orange, mint and blue. iOS 27 also added divider lines, which gives another option to tidy up a mess. Place your cursor where you want a break, open the edit menu and choose.

If someone views the note on iOS 26 or prior, the divider lines show up as three hyphens, so nothing breaks. iOS 27 also added section links to the mix, letting you link to a specific section of a note where tapping the link jumps straight there. That's particularly useful for a table of contents in a long note.

Pasting Markdown now converts it to formatted text automatically, and a newAli Salman Zia for Engadget iOS 26 added a reed pen to the Markup tools, which is designed for a traditional calligraphy experience. Like the actual writing instrument, your strokes get thicker or thinner depending on the direction you draw in. It's a unique way to write, especially for special occasions like birthdays and invitations.

You'll find the reed pen in the list ofThere are five angle presets to choose from, with the one you pick deciding which stroke direction gives the thickest line. The angle is fixed no matter how you hold your finger, so your strokes stay consistent. Apart from the Notes app, the reed pen also works in Freeform, Journal and Preview — basically anywhere the Markup tools are available.

The search bar in the Notes app is smarter than it looks and than how most people casually use it. Beyond your own typed notes, it can search handwriting, objects in images and text in scanned documents. Tap thebutton, then type a word from a page or a photo. If you scanned a receipt months ago, searching for the store's name should bring it up.

It's an easy way to find snippets from longer notes, especially when you're transcribing lectures or meetings. This turns your Notes library into a practical place to store paperwork you might need in the future. Consider storing information like warranty cards, appliance manuals, prescriptions and receipts all in Notes, then you can find them by searching for a word on the page instead of scrolling through dozens of scans and navigating file names.

Siri and Notes finally work together properly in iOS 27. Siri can create notes with generated content, like information it pulled from the web, instead of only typing what you say. Ask it to put together a packing list for a trip and save it to a new note, and it will comply. This really comes in handy for smaller notes or basic reminders, as well as capturing ideas on the spot when you can't stop to type.

It can also add to an existing note or clean up a list before saving it. If you've got a messy, unformatted list, ask Siri to tidy it up and add it to the right note. Of course, the full power of this requires Siri AI, which launched in English first. iOS 27.2 added French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. Older iPhone models can also create notes with Siri, but without the AI-generated content, which slightly limits the feature. But the basics are still there to jot down ideas.