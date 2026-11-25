These mistakes are hosting no-nos.

Avoid last-minute organizing projects to prevent delays and unnecessary stress. Prepare your space early to create a welcoming and safe environment for everyone. Good Southern hosts have their checklist of things to accomplish before the first guest arrives.

They prepare the food, vacuum the floors, and wipe off the counters. You’ll be hard-pressed to find them unprepared. If anything, they’re overprepared. Where they often stumble into trouble though isn’t with theAs hosts, we need a reverse to-do list, if you will.

Also read 15 Things People Thought Were Necessities In the Sixties

With the help of national etiquette expert Diane Gottsman we’ve answered the call. Ahead of hosting your next gathering, go through these tips for what not to do just before the party starts. Here’s your ultimate list of things to avoid before welcoming guests.

“If you have to do something that requires organizing, don’t start the project even an hour in advance because you’re going to run late,” advises Gottsman. “We all get distracted. We’re getting ready, we’re getting our food prepared, and then all of a sudden we realize we can’t find the can opener or corkscrew.

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Then we start to tear a drawer apart. ” Face these problems sooner rather than later so you have time to solve any issues and clean up the messes they make.for all cleaning, but especially the floors. The last thing you want is a guest slipping on a freshly mopped or waxed floor. At the same time, you don’t want to clean the kitchen floor before you’ve finished cooking and baking.

Save it for almost last but not too close to when guests will arrive.as much as the next Southerner, but remember that table space is important and not everything belongs there. Clear unnecessary items off coffee tables, dining tables, counters, and other surfaces that may be useful for guests. They will appreciate having a spot to set down their cocktails. Whether your dishes should be served hot or cold, this mistake has the potential to ruin the meal.

You don’t want your appetizers or sides to grow stale or congeal. The rule applies to drinks too. No one likes warm beer or starting the party with a bucket of melted ice.

“You don’t want to have to search for a vase,” says Gottsman. “Have a couple off to the side ready to go, just in case someone brings you flowers, so you don’t have to stop what you’re doing to figure it out. ” However, when it comes to host gifts like food or wine, she is adamant that a host isDon’t set your guests up for failure.

Leaving an almost empty roll of toilet paper with no replacement in sight is certain to cause issues. Make sure your bathrooms are stocked with at least one obvious backup roll.

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“Make sure your pups are put away safely if they have a tendency to bite, get in the way, or run out the door,” says Gottsman. “You’re doing this early so you’re not chasing your pet when the door opens, and they start nipping at everybody’s ankles. ” Some dogs get overexcited and jump on newly arriving guests, so it may make sense to introduce them after things have calmed down.

One thing to think about ahead of time is where guests’ coats will go. The same goes for umbrellas.

“There has to be a designated place that you have prepared in advance,” Gottsman says firmly. Clear out a coat closet, umbrella stand, or any other designated place for guests to drop off their belongings. , and art, but they’re not worth spending a whole party worrying over rather than enjoying your event. If guests aren’t allowed to touch it, it probably shouldn’t be out.

“Everything has to be usable,” says Gottsman. Create ambience with your lighting long before guests arrive.

“You don’t want to start turning on the lights and lighting the candles when the guests are walking through the door,” Gottsman says. “The candles should already be lit and the scent should already be permeating the air by the time the guests arrive, and the lighting should be adjusted to where you want it. ”