10 Terrifying Horror Movie Endings

The text explores the diverse range of endings in horror movies, from happy ones to terrifying ones. It highlights films like Rosemary's Baby, Night of the Living Dead, Midsommar, and Smile that leave viewers on the edge of their seats with their sudden, shocking twists. It also includes a note on the successful remake of the horror film 'See No Evil'. The article ends with the decade's 'best' and 'most frightening' horror endings, encompassing films like 'Speak No Evil', 'The Mist', 'Martyrs', 'Hereditary', 'Sinister', and 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre'.

Most movies go for the feel-good ending. Comedies are meant to make us laugh until the end. Dramas often see protagonists make up. Thrillers and action movies have the good guy conquer the evil villain.

Horror is different. While the genre has its share of happy endings, where the final girl slays the killer or the monster is defeated, it's also the one that can get away with terrifying endings. Here, the antagonists are either victorious or the hero is so damaged that there is no true victory for them.

Movies like Rosemary's Baby, Night of the Living Dead, Midsommar, and Smile knew how to scare the viewer through the very last second, but these 10 horror movies did it better than any other. 10 'Speak No Evil' (2022) Christian Tafdrup's See No Evil is a highly uncomfortable chiller. The Dutch film focuses on a family vacationing in Italy who meet another family and quickly befriend.

What starts out as fun quickly becomes something more sinister when the latter family begins acting more and more strange, causing the form to doubt what they're seeing until it's much too late to escape. The 2024 American reboot went for the happy ending. No thanks. The original gets it right by going as dark as possible.

Agnes (Liva Forsberg) has her tongue cut out and is taken. There is nothing Bjørn (Morten Burian) and Louise (Sidsel Siem Koch) can do, as Patrick (Fedja van Huêt) tells them they were chosen simply because they let him. If only they'd run away immediately, they would have survived.

Instead, the couple is stoned to death. 9 'The Mist' (2007) Frank Darabont has adapted several Stephen King stories for film but nothing tops the emotional wallop he created with The Mist. The film stars Thomas Jane and a whole host of future stars of The Walking Dead, who are attacked by interdimensional monsters when a fog descends over their small town. King's novella had a hopeful ending. Darabont wanted nothing to do with that.

In the final scene, David (Jane) and several others, including his own young son, Billy (Nathan Gamble), flee in a vehicle that runs out of gas. With the monsters closing in, the group decides to end their lives on their own terms. David shoots and kills everyone off-screen. Out of bullets, he steps out, begging for the monsters to take him.

It's then that the military drives by. Hope was so close. If only they'd held on for a few more minutes. 8 'Martyrs' (2008) Pascal Laugier's French horror film, Martyrs, is an exercise in extreme violence pushing against what audiences can bare. When Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) was a child, she was abused by a group of people, and now she's out for revenge with her friend, Anna (Morjana Alaoui).

What they discover is something more sickening than they could ever have imagined. Martyrs has a dark and ambiguous ending. Anna has been captured and tortured nearly to death by a mysterious cult who believes their victims can get so close that they see the afterlife. With her skin ripped from her flesh and death near, Anna whispers to the cult leader what she sees.

The viewer doesn't hear her words, but whatever they are causes her to shoot herself in the head. 7 'Hereditary' (2018) Ari Aster's debut film, Hereditary, may still be his best. A stacked cast includes Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, and Alex Wolff. They are part of the Graham family, and Annie's (Collette) strange mother has just passed away, unleashing a series of bizarre events surrounding a cult.

The most shocking scene involves Charlie (Milly Shaprio), who is decapitated out of nowhere. It's not the only moment that sticks with you though, because the finale is a wild nightmare. The final scenes see Annie possessed and sawing off her own head, which leads to her son, Peter (Wolff), jumping out of the window. This is not his freeing moment.

Instead, the next time we see Peter, who was very much dead, he's alive again in the treehouse, the demon Paimon inside him as the cult worships their leader. 6 'Sinister' (2012) Sinister is regarded as one of the scariest modern horror movies. Directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written with C. Robert Cargill, their story centers on Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke), a true crime writer, who moves into a new home with his family.

In the attic he finds a projector and reels which show the murders of several families. As he discovers that a demon named Bughuul is behind the killings, Oswalt tragically finds his own family marked for terror. It's revealed that the murders were all committed and filmed by children under Bughuul's control. In the final scene, Ellison's young daughter, Ashley (Clare Foley), drugs and ties up her family.

Now possessed by the demon, she slaughters them with an axe and is taken by Bughuul. There is no happy ending for anyone. 5 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974) In 1974, Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre helped launch the slasher fad. It's so much more than a killer in a mask movie though.

The story of five young friends who get lost while driving to their grandmother's house becomes one of the most infamous horror films of all time. In the final scene, the kidnapped friends are locked in a freezer, where they are methodically hacked to death, with no sign of a happy ending





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Horror Movie Endings Tense Moments Diverse Storytelling Happy Endings Genre Exploration Film Remakes Remarks On Success Movies Like Rosemary's Baby Night Of The Living Dead Midsommar Movies Like 'Speak No Evil' And 'The Mist'

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