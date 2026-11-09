10 takeaways from Trump's 60 Minutes interview: Why GOP lost the midterms, what went wrong on immigration and more

Here are the biggest takeaways from our interview with President Trump following bruising GOP midterm losses.

Days after Republicans faced a series of bruising midterm election losses, President Trump stood by his handling of the economy and the Iran war — but he acknowledged some"bad messaging" on economic issues and said his immigration crackdown was"too tough" at times.

In a sitdown with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, the president also suggested some top administration officials could be on their way out. One hour later, he announced White House chief of staff Susie Wiles would depart her role and be replaced by Stephen Miller. Republicans lost more than 40 House seats and at least seven Senate seats on Tuesday, with some races still uncalled, including in places that Mr. Trump won by double-digit margins two years ago.

Also read Right-Wing '60 Minutes' Reporter Busted Grinning With Trump

About 63% of midterm voters disapproved of Mr. Trump's job performance, and 44% said one reason for their vote was to express opposition to him, according to CBS News exit polling. Asked for his analysis of the midterm losses, Mr. Trump told 60 Minutes that voters"didn't like the war" with Iran or the soaring gas prices that it triggered.

But he said he believes the primary reason for Republicans' losses was that"I was not on the ballot," an explanation he has offered several times in recent days. He suggested his pre-election endorsements and rallies"brought a lot of people … a lot closer to victory.

" Ahead of Election Day, the president frequently urged his supporters to"pretend that I'm on the ballot. " So, what happened? "I think they didn't vote, really. I think they didn't vote.

I think in some cases, they didn't like the candidates. And that's, you know, their prerogative," he said. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Lone Star State's bitter GOP Senate primary, and he endorsed Sen.

Darline Graham, who was appointed to fill her late brother's South Carolina Senate seat —Economic performance has been"phenomenal," but"we couldn't get the word across" "We're doing numbers that have never been done before. 401s are at their all-time high by a lot. Under other presidents, they were a disaster. 401s have made people rich," the president said.

Pressed on the fact thatBut exit polling shows three-fourths of midterm voters viewed the condition of the economy as either poor or not so good — and 70% of that group voted for Democratic House candidates. Voters were especially concerned about prices of gasoline, food, utilities and healthcare, and two-thirds of voters believed that Mr. Trump's tariff policies hurt the country's economy.

"I think it was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time. So I don't know, how much can I talk about it?

" the president said. He predicted that Americans are"going to notice it in the next two, three, four months," arguing that his policies will lead to a resurgence of manufacturing jobs. Mr. Trump said Vance told him about his plan to write that post, and he responded:"You write what you want.

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" The president said"I don't disagree" with the vice president's diagnosis for why the Republicans lost the midterms,"other than one thing. " "The one thing he left out is — that I would say, and maybe he wouldn't say it, I don't know. I've never asked him really. But, if you had … to do again, would you do it?

And that's Iran. Would you go and attack Iran?

" he said. The president said his answer to that question is an"emphatic yes," arguing Iran's conventional military has been degraded and its nuclear program has been set back.

"I think historically, this will be a very good decision. Is it a good decision for today and tomorrow? Maybe not? But … I have to go with what's right for our country," he said.

"If they had a nuclear weapon during my term, I would be excoriated far worse than what's happened. " In a visit to the Oval Office later in the day, Mr. Trump reiterated his view that historians will judge the Iran war more favorably than voters. He pointed out a portrait of Ulysses S. Grant, a former president "I mean, he was very low on the list and now he's much higher on the list," Mr. Trump said.

"I think as an example — the fact that I have taken the nuclear weapon away from Iran will not be good, short-term. But long-term, I think it's going to be very important.

" Mr. Trump has suggested in recent months that the war could ramp up again after the election, but he has also frequently predicted Iran is interested in striking a deal, and Qatar isbetween the two sides. He told 60 Minutes he believes Iran is close to striking a deal, but the outcome of the election"gives them a little bit of a hope certificate.

" Asked if he plans to escalate the war now that the midterms are over, the president said:"Well, I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to.

"Mr. Trump's victory in 2024 was fueled in part by voters' discontent with the Biden administration's immigration policies. But this year,shows 58% think the Trump administration's actions on immigration have gone too far. In battlegrounds like Texas, many Latino voters who shifted to Mr. Trump two years ago pivoted back to Democrats"For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out," Mr. Trump said.

"But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally. " He continued:"Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out.

And there's a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes.

"Mr. Trump's plans for the second half of his term aren't clear. On Friday, he replaced White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, a hardliner who isThe president said he'd"love to do something on immigration" with congressional Democrats.that his net worth has soared since he returned to the White House, Mr. Trump said,"So did everyone.

" "I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don't care," he said.

"I have a lot of money, and far more than I ever thought I'd have. And I guess it's gone up. I don't even know.

" He denied that he is prioritizing his own financial interests, saying his stock holdings are invested in broad indexes and his sons are in charge of his company. "I have a company. My sons run the company. It's hard to say to them, 'Don't do anything anymore for four years because I'm president," he said.

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He also said"every president has had this problem" where people leave the administration to work in private industry, and"no matter what they do, there's a conflict.

"Asked whether he expected to fire anyone after Republicans' midterm losses, he said:"I do, yeah. Little bit.

" He added that"I love my Cabinet," but"I'll … be doing maybe a few changes. "that Mr. Trump has asked aides whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should stay in his role. The president told 60 Minutes he has confidence in Hegseth, and pushed back against calls from Democrats to impeach the Pentagon chief.

"They want to impeach him. Very unfair," Mr. Trump said.

"We had two wars, we won both. We won Venezuela, we won Iran.

"With the 2028 presidential election now two years away, both Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are widely seen as possible heirs to Mr. Trump's political movement. The president has often joked about the succession guessing games. Asked if he plans to endorse a 2028 Republican primary candidate, Mr. Trump said"probably," but"not necessarily.

" He said the Republicans"have a tremendous bench" and"I have so many people that I have great relationships with. ""I may or may not get involved. I don't know," he said.

"Maybe I'm better off not getting involved. I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong.

" "I don't want to have good people that are serving this country and doing a great job spending the rest of their life, like I had to do for four years, defending myself by radical left lunatics, by people that were very nasty and mean. I intend to issue tremendous numbers of pardons," he said, joking that"anybody that got within a thousand miles of the Oval Office" could get one.

The president said he doesn't expect to attempt the legally untested maneuver of pardoning himself, but"it's certainly not unreasonable.

" He also said:"I pardoned the J6ers. I don't think any group's been treated more unfairly than them, and to this day, when they see me they cry.

" Asked about the Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police officers, he argued that"there were some that got rough, but, you know, they were rough to them, too. "The president said one of the most frequent questions he gets is about what the military calls unexplained anomalous phenomena — better known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

"I'm not too much of a believer, but I sat in the Oval Office, first term and a little bit second term, meeting with Air Force pilots that are really good, solid people. These are not people that you would say are conspiracy theorists. They don't even know what it means. But they're great, great pilots.

Young, handsome. They have beautiful, nice flat tops. I'd like to have a haircut just like them. They look perfect, like Tom Cruise.

… They're thin, you know, very thin and very everything. And … they're the real deal. And they've told me things that are very strange.

"Toward the end of the sitdown, Douthat asked Mr. Trump — who has survived multiple assassination attempts — what he thinks will happen when he dies. "Well, I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven," the president said. "I hope so. I don't want to go to hell.

""The answer is no. I want to be honest, no." Pressed further, he said the"easy answer" would be to say yes, but he acknowledged:"I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies and always will. "ICE unlikely to scale back crackdown, sources say, citing Stephen Miller's promotion