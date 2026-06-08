10 symptoms that look worrying but mean your body is working perfectly

Need tissues with spicy food or get vivid dreams? Dr. Patrick Heath says these are totally normal quirks of the body.

When something in the body feels unusual, it’s easy to assume the worst. But the human body often behaves in unexpected ways, and many odd sensations are actually signs of normal, healthy functioning.that the body is a “weird and wonderful thing,” adding that “it frequently does things that leave us scratching our heads or feeling anxious.

” He warns that turning to the internet for answers can make things worse, explaining that online searching “often creates far more anxiety than necessary” because “online tools can easily take a single symptom out of context, completely missing the bigger picture of your overall health. ” London-based Heath, who is the chief medical adviser at wellness platform, Nico Health, has shared ten surprising bodily quirks that are usually harmless—and sometimes even reassuring.

The sudden jolt just before sleep, known as a hypnic jerk, happens when muscles relax and the brain misinterprets it as falling. Heath explains that “the brain misreads that relaxation as a signal the body is physically falling and fires a reflex to catch you,” possibly a leftover protective response from primates who slept in trees. It’s simply the nervous system being “a fraction too enthusiastically” alert.

Heath said that mild drowsiness after a carb‑heavy meal reflects a normal insulin response. As glucose rises, orexin‑producing neurons reduce their output, naturally decreasing wakefulness.shows these neurons respond to how quickly glucose climbs, with suppression peaking before blood sugar reaches its highest point. Feeling sleepy afterward indicates healthy Heath said watery eyes during a yawn are caused by the muscles around the eyes briefly compressing the tear ducts, blocking drainage and causing overflow. It’s mechanical, not emotional.

The facial nerve triggers tear production while coordinating many other facial responses, so the watering is simply a side effect of a system working properly. Heath said this is a normal result of overnight dehydration. While you sleep, the brain releases antidiuretic hormone to help the kidneys conserve water. With no fluid intake for hours, urine becomes more concentrated.

The change in color and smell reflects a healthy hydration‑regulation system.

"The belief that cracking your knuckles causes arthritis is one of medicine's most persistent myths, and multiple large studies have found no link between the two," Heath said. He explains when a joint is stretched, pressure drops inside the capsule, allowing nitrogen dissolved in the synovial fluid to form bubbles that collapse with a pop. It takes about 20 minutes for the gas to dissolve again, which is why the same joint won’t crack twice immediately. The sound is harmless.

Asparagus contains asparagusic acid, which breaks down into sulfur‑based compounds that the kidneys excrete efficiently. The smell itself is aIf you can’t detect any change in odor, it’s likely down to genetics—research shows that around 60 percent of people don’t notice the asparagus‑related change because of specific variations in genes involved in sensing scents.

"If you introduce retinol or an exfoliating acid and your skin gets worse before it gets better, that's purging, and it means the product is working," he said. "Retinoids accelerate cell turnover, forcing congestion that would normally surface slowly over weeks to arrive all at once. " A full skin cycle lasts about 28 days, purging typically settles by the six‑week mark. Stopping the routine early is the only real mistake.

You already know that a good workout can send cortisol soaring and endorphins rushing, but have you ever found yourself tearing up afterward? If you have, it’s completely normal—and nothing to be concerned about. Heath said:"When the session ends and the body shifts from fight-or-flight into rest-and-digest mode, that cortisol drops and the nervous system releases the tension it has been holding.

"Emotional tears literally contain cortisol, along with leucine enkephalin, a natural painkiller the body produces under stress. A post-workout cry is your body completing a stress cycle. The exertion leads to your brain’s prefrontal cortex region allowing feelings to surface that were otherwise being held back.

"study using 196 overnight recordings from 44 healthy adults found that vivid dreams may “preserve the subjective experience of deep sleep,” acting as a buffer as sleep pressure decreases through the night. Heath explained that capsaicin—the heat‑giving compound in chili peppers—activates heat‑sensing receptors in your mouth and throat. That signal travels to the brainstem, which then triggers the parasympathetic nervous system, telling your nose to start producing mucus.

Markt S C, Nuttall E, Turman C, Sinnott J, Rimm E B, Ecsedy E et al. Sniffing out significant “Pee values”: genome wide association study of asparagus anosmiaMichalak A, Marzoli D, Pietrogiacomi F, Bergamo D, Elce V, Pedreschi B, et al. Immersive NREM2 dreaming preserves subjective sleep depth against declining sleep pressure. PLoS Biol 24: e3003683. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3003683





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