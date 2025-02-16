10 Spectacular Geological Features on Mars

Explore the fascinating geological landscape of Mars, from colossal volcanoes to vast canyons and impact basins. Discover the secrets these features hold about the red planet's past and potential for life.

Mars , our neighboring red planet, possesses some of the most extreme topographical features within our solar system. Its colossal volcanoes, canyons, and impact craters offer clues into its geological past spanning billions of years. Consider Olympus Mons for example, the largest volcano in the solar system that stands almost three times taller than Mount Everest. Or the Valles Marineris canyon system which stretches longer than the breadth of the US.

Thanks to missions like Perseverance, Curiosity, and Opportunity, more of Mars’ geological features continue to be revealed. Some of which are landmarks when it comes to signs of water and potential Martian life. Olympus Mons, dubbed the largest volcano in the solar system, stands at a height of 72,000 feet (13.6 miles). Located in the western hemisphere of Mars, between the Tharsis and Amazonis Planitia volcanic regions, Olympus Mons beats Mount Everest by almost three times. Olympus Mons is a shield volcano that formed from a succession of lava flows over billions of years. Many scientists agree that the volcano began forming during Mars’ Hesperian Period—around 3.7 to 3 billion years ago. Unlike the volcanoes of Earth, Olympus Mons keeps growing because there are no plate tectonics on Mars. This means the lava does not get displaced but accumulates in one place. The base of Olympus Mons measures nearly 373 miles (600 kilometers)—that’s about the width of Italy or the Philippines! The structure itself implies that Mars was very active in its geological past.Valles Marineris is a massive canyon system—the largest in our solar system. It’s around 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) long, which equates to being roughly ten times longer than the Grand Canyon and five times deeper than it. Better yet, if Valles Marineris existed on Earth, it would be longer than the US. Based near Mars’ Equator, Valles Marineris is believed to have formed due to tectonic activity on the planet. Over time, landslides, erosion, and ancient water flow may have widened and deepened the valley. The canyon features some of the deepest sections plunging to almost 4.3 miles (7 kilometers). With ancient rock exposed, these offer clues about the planet’s geological history, past climate and water. The Tharsis Volcanoes are a group of colossal shield volcanoes on Mars. They form part of our solar system’s largest volcanic region—the Tharsis volcanic plateau. This plateau covers around 25% of Mars’ surface and is home to Olympus Mons. The region also includes the volcanoes Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons, and Arsia Mons. From space, these three volcanoes are arranged in an almost straight line along Mars’ equator. The formation of these volcanoes is remarkably different compared to Earth. As mentioned earlier, Mars does not have tectonic plates. This means lava accumulates in the same place repeatedly for billions of years, allowing volcanos to rise to extraordinary heights. Many scientists believe the Tharsis region’s volcanic activity influenced Mars’ climate, air and even surface fractures. Hellas Planitia is among the deepest and largest impact basins in the solar system. It is positioned in the southern hemisphere of Mars. It is roughly 1,400 miles (2,300 kilometers) wide. It also marks the lowest point of Mars, as it plunges up to 4.3 miles (7 kilometers) below its surroundings. It is thought that Hellas Planitia developed about four billion years ago—during the Noachian Period—when a colossal asteroid smashed into Mars. It was during this time that Mars experienced the Late Heavy Bombardment (LHB)—a period of intense asteroid bombardment in the early solar system. Scientists theorize that the Hellas Planitia was then shaped by volcanism, wind, ice, and possibly ancient water. Interestingly, due to its depth, Hellas Planitia possesses a more substantial atmosphere than most sites on Mars. This results in greater air pressure with frost or fog occasionally witnessed in the area. Medusae Fossae Formation is a giant wind-eroded deposit system that stretches for hundreds of miles across Mars. The formation is characterized by long, sinuous ridges and troughs that resemble the tentacles of a mythological sea monster. Scientists believe the Medusae Fossae Formation was created by a combination of wind erosion and volcanic activity. The volcanic activity likely deposited layers of volcanic ash and dust, which were then sculpted by wind over millions of years. Scientists continue to study these fascinating geological features, using data from orbiters and rovers to piece together the history of Mars. These investigations not only expand our understanding of the red planet but also shed light on the processes that shape planetary bodies throughout the solar system. The search for signs of past or present life on Mars is also closely linked to these geological features, as they provide clues about the planet’s potential for habitability. As we continue to explore Mars, we can expect to uncover even more amazing secrets hidden within its diverse and dynamic landscape





