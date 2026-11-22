The rarest game consoles are fun pieces of video game history — are any sitting in your closet?

Most people can recognize an original PlayStation or Nintendo 64 at a glance, but some variations of common consoles are much less familiar. Perhaps they were made for a limited promotion, released exclusively in Japan or were given away through a contest.

Some consoles never made it to stores, like the If you have an older console tucked away in a closet, it could be worth checking which edition you own. A system you might have considered to be obsolete and boring could be worth more than you think. To gauge how rare these editions are, we looked at production numbers, limited giveaways and collector records. For resale values, we prioritized documented sales and price-guide estimates.

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), but this gold version is one you probably didn't see on store shelves. The Toys"R" Us-exclusive edition featured a metallic gold console with matching controllers, which was much flashier than the usual gray and black hardware. While it's not a production total, Video Game Authority's December 2025 census listed only nine examples of this variant. A gold console graded 80 NM by VGA, with two matching controllers, sold for $3,250 in January 2026.

Recent ungraded sales tracked by PriceCharting include loose consoles for around $140 to $425, while those still in the box have sold for $1,750 to $3,000 in 2026. If you grew up during the Pokémon '90s boom, you might remember the Pikachu Edition Nintendo 64; it was released as a Toys"R" Us exclusive in North America. The console came in blue and yellow with a raised Pikachu on top, a Poké Ball-shaped power button and matching controller.

The set also includedA sealed example graded VGA 80+ sold for $10,000 in May 2025, and another sealed example graded VGA 80+ fetched $16,250 in August 2026. Both were complete collector sets, so don't mistake those prices for what a regular used console is worth. For a more everyday comparison, PriceCharting's estimates put a loose Pikachu N64 around $390 and a complete set at roughly $1,567.

Heritage reported 22 sealed examples in VGA's April census, with only one graded higher than the example sold in May 2025. In 2000, Sony gave away a Midnight Blue edition of the original PlayStation through a sweepstakes. Just 100 consoles were available in North America, along with 1,000 DualShock controllers. Japan had its own promotion, with another 100 consoles offered as contest prizes to mark the anticipated milestone of 10 million PlayStation units sold domestically.

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The reported total across both promotions was 200 consoles. These are hard to price because they're rarely on the market. PriceCharting shows an eBay sale for a 10 Million model PlayStation at $10,326.32 in October 2024. There are reported private sales of $9,000 in 2021 and $3,000 in 2017.

Its current guide estimates a complete-in-box example at about $9,663, while its estimates for new and graded-new examples are much higher . , but it couldn't play DVDs. To remedy this, Panasonic made the Q, a Japan-exclusive system that combined GameCube hardware with a DVD player. It launched in Japan on December 14, 2001, for ¥39,800, or about $325 at the time.

Its silver finish, front-panel LCD and DVD playback made it an unusual hybrid for the era. By December 2003, Panasonic had stopped production. It was still priced at ¥34,800 , compared with ¥13,800 for the standard GameCube. The Q is PriceCharting's records include working systems selling for $800 to $2,200 in 2026, depending on condition, accessories and modifications.

Its current guide estimates a loose system at about $1,645, a complete set with its box and accessories at around $2,200, and a sealed, ungraded system at about $4,569. A sealed example graded VGA 80 sold for $7,512 in December 2024. Sega gave its Saturn a see-through makeover with the Skeleton Edition. It launched in Japan on April 4, 1998, with a translucent gray shell and a matching transparent controller.

Sega limited the release to 30,000 units. The company also released a separate Skeleton Saturn bundle within March 1999. That's a different variant, so check the model and bundle details before comparing prices. The console originally sold for ¥20,000 in Japan.

PriceCharting lists a loose system at about $430, a complete-in-box set at around $573, and a new example at roughly $900. Recent sales include a tested console that sold for $439 in September 2026, while a boxed example sold for $530 in May 2026. Another tested system with its controller, cables and box sold for $429.99 in March 2026.

Most Dreamcast consoles came in white, but the Japan-exclusive Maziora Edition shifted between green and purple depending on the light and angle. This isn't confirmed by Sega, but collector databases report that just 500 Maziora consoles were made, with around 200 signed by Japanese racing driver Tadahiko Taira. PriceCharting doesn't have enough completed sales to estimate a price guide for this variant.

Its rarity makes it difficult to establish a reliable current market value, and available eBay listings don't provide enough verifiable sales information to determine what buyers are actually paying.in February 2000. The limited-edition bundle included a Dreamcast, matching controller, Visual Memory Unit and the game itself. Fans entered a raffle to get one, and the console they received was up to chance. Capcom produced 2,000 bundles, but only 200 featured the blue S.T.

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A.R. S. console. The other 1,800 came in translucent pink, inspired by Claire Redfield. The original bundle retailed for ¥34,800, or about $340 at the time.

Given the limited production run and the small number of blue consoles, it's difficult to establish a reliable current market value from documented sales, though there is one currently listed for $18,000. For the original Xbox's second anniversary in Japan, Microsoft swapped its black casing for a white finish with silver accents. The Pure White Limited Edition ran just 1,000 units and wasn't sold in regular stores.

Buyers had to order through the official Xbox Japan website during a one-week window in early 2004. The console originally retailed for ¥19,800 and came with a white controller, DVD playback kit and Xbox Live starter kit. It also included a one-year Xbox Live membership and a voice communicator . You could personalize the console with a short name or message engraved on its casing.

It's now worth considerably more than its original price. PriceCharting records a complete example selling for $1,599 in May 2026, another for $2,651.11 in March 2026, and a near-mint complete set for $1,999.99 in January 2026. Its current guide estimates a complete set at around $2,100 and a new example at about $2,551. Sony released a PS4 Pro in 2018 that let you see straight into its hardware, commemorating half a billion sales across all PlayStation models.

The 500 Million Limited Edition featured a translucent dark-blue shell, copper-colored accents and a matching controller, with a numbered copper plate on each console. Sony made just 50,000 worldwide, each with a 2TB hard drive. The console originally retailed for $499.99 in the US and launched on August 24, 2018. Sony has continued releasing commemorative hardware, including itsThis edition has a pretty active resale market.

PriceCharting shows completed sales of $500 in March 2026 and $750 in September 2026. The site's current guide estimates a loose system at about $550, a complete example at $750, and a new console at around $1,325. This is an Xbox that Microsoft never meant to sell to the general public, as the translucent green Launch Team Edition was made for the people behind the original Xbox in 2001.

It features Bill Gates' signature on the center jewel, along with the message"Great Work!

" and a"Special Edition" label on the front. It also came with two translucent green Duke controllers that weren't sold separately. Microsoft has revived the translucent-green look for its It's not confirmed exactly how many were made. LCG Auctions estimates around 1,000 consoles, while collector databases estimate between 1,000 and 5,000.

The price can vary widely depending on what's included. One example with the Bill Gates signature sold for $967.20 at LCG Auctions in August 2025. PriceCharting shows another console sale for $3,000 in March 2026, and lists a complete example at an estimated $6,999.99.