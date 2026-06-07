10 Players Who Make $10 Million or Less the Pacers Could Target in a Trade

The Pacers believe they have a core to win the NBA Finals, but they may need help around the edges. Here are ten players who make $10 million or less that the Pacers could target in a trade.

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images When it comes to building a title contender every aspect of your roster matters. The Pacers believe that they have a core that can make it back to the NBA Finals and win it all, but that still doesn't mean they need help around the edges. Today, I am going to look at ten players who make ten-million dollars or less that the Pacers could target in a trade.

Order is alphabetical by first name, not in order of how I would priortize them. Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Wiggins is a career 38% three-point shooter who is effective off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations.

He's an effective cutter that moves well without the basketball, and is able to finish in traffic with his 6-foot-10 wingspan. He's a low maintenance personality that will do whatever he's asked, and is a strong contributor on both sides of the ball. The Thunder are going to face financial decisions soon, and Wiggins might be available on the open market because of that.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly drives against Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images The Washington Wizards have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft and they're expected to select small forward, AJ Dybantsa. Coulibaly plays the same position as Dybantsa and has not grown offensively.

The Wizards might be willing to move off the former No. 7 overall pick who they acquired from the Pacers in a draft day trade. Coulibaly has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and has proven that defense is his biggest strength, taking on some of the best offensive players on a nightly basis. His three-point shot is below average for his position but he makes up for it by making smart cuts and finishing around the rim.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images As the Utah Jazz used this season to protect their pick from falling out of the top-eight and going to the Thunder, they focused on developing young players and positioning themselves to stay in the top of this year's draft.

By doing so, Cody Williams got extended playing time and developed into a versatile two-way player. The Jazz might be forced to make financial moves around the edges as they become more expensive with large contracts being paid to Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler. Williams is 6-foot-7 and has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He's more of a mid-range shooter and slasher who doesn't shoot from outside often.

He's a willing passer and makes the right plays within the flow of the offense. Defensively, he can guard multiple positions and is a disciplined defender. Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images The Lakers saw Kncecht get off to a hot start his rookie season but then he hit a bit of a wall.

Trying to use his strong start to their advantage, they traded him to the Chatlotte Hornets for Mark WIlliams with first-round picks, but failed Williams on his physcial and rescinded the deal. Since then, the relationship has been frayed and Knecht has not been able to reach his full potential.

A fresh start with Indiana would do him wonders and it speaks to how the Pacers operate, targeting players who have a chip on their shoulder and a lot to prove. At 25 years old, Knecht needs to use this next season to prove he belongs in the league. He has a team option on his next deal, and if he doesn't showcase what made him special in college, he will be out of the league sooner than later.

Knecht is a strong offensive player who can shoot from deep, score off the dribble, and stretch defenses with his catch-and-shoot abilities. Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles against LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Derrick Jones Jr. is someone I've mentioned before and he is a proven player that has deep playoff experience, falling in two NBA Finals with Miami and Dallas. He's in the final year of his deal with the Clippers and there has been no indication on which way they're going. If Jones Jr. becomes available for trade, Indiana should strongly look at him as an experienced 3-and-D wing.

He's terrific in transition, can guard multiple positions, and uses his 7-foot wingspan to disrupt opponents. Jones is the only player on the list who 'breaks the rules' of making $10M or less, but I made the exception because it's still in the $10M range. Jan 14, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Toronto Raptors guard/forward Gradey Dick shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Gradey Dick was one of the best shooters in college basketball the year he entered the NBA Draft. He's had strong moments with the Raptors, but really hit a wall his junior season and was pulled out of the playoff rotation this past postseason. Once the series concluded with the Cavaliers winning in 7 games, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that the Raptors were actively looking to trade the 22-year-old wing.

Similar to Knecht, this is a prime player for the Pacers to target, especially since they had pre-draft entrance in Dick. Dick is a strong shooter with terrific abilities moving without the basketball. Dick is a limited defender, but is capable in a team scheme. A fresh start could be exactly what the 6-foot-7 wing needs.

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images As previously mentioned with Aaron Wiggins, the Thunder will soon face difficult financial decisions as it navigates the luxury tax and apron restrictions and Kenrich Williams could become a casualty of that crunch.

Williams shot 38.8% from three last season and adds defensive versatility. His nickname is “Kenny Hustle” because he consistently brings energy and toughness. Although he's undersized at 6-foot-7 for a full-time center role, his versatility makes him an intriguing depth piece that can play multiple positions. Feb 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images The Mavericks have a new regime with Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz calling the shots now. Jason Kidd is gone and a new era of Dallas Mavericks basketball is ready to be born under future superstar Cooper Flagg. This feels like a window to trade for a veteran wing is on the table, especially since he is on an expiring deal.

Marshall is known for being a tough defender who can guard multiple positions and plays on both ends with a high-motor. Offensively, he's a low percentage three-point shooter, but is an efficient scorer who finishes at a high-rate in the paint. He had a career-best season with the Mavericks, averaging 15.2 points per game on 51% shooting from the field.

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Nobody, and I mean nobody, knows what the New Orleans Pelicans will do with their roster this offseason.

They ran to hire the recently fired Jamahl Mosley who failed to put a solid offense around Paolo Banchero in Orlando, and Joe Dumars has made so many head-scratching decisions since taking over that it's hard to trust he's going to put this team in the right position to succeed. This is why the Pacers should be frequently calling the Pelicans to see what it would take to acquire Saddiq Bey.

It will be difficult to get the Pelicans to part ways with Bey since Troy Weaver drafted him while serving in the front office for the Pistons, but his skillset and contract are a near perfect match for Indiana. Here is what makes Bey such a great target: He is a terrific catch-and-shoot floor-spacer, who also has the ability to punish smaller opponents in the post.

While it’s not his strong suit, Bey can knockdown contested shots off the dribble using his quick release. Defensively, he is average at best. He has struggled to guard quicker players on the perimeter, opening up his hips too much and getting beat off the dribble. Once beaten off the dribble, he is unable to use his strength to impact the offensive player.

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images Da Silva is the biggest wildcard of any player in this group. The Magic have some difficult financial decisions to make and their highest paid players are their starting three and four, who play the same position as Da Silva.

Orlando also traded four first-round picks to the Grizzlies for Desmond Bane so with few draft assets to their name, selling off a young bench player for draft capital could make sense from a team building perspective. Da Silva is a three-level scorer who reads defenses well and makes the right play thanks to his high basketball IQ.

Defensively, he uses his 6-foot-8 frame with a 6-foot-11 wingspan to guard multiple positions, and has filled in for a starter several times when injuries have kept Wagner and Banchero out of the lineup. Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn ImagesPlayers like Sam Merrill, Brice Sensabaugh, Max Christie, Ziare Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe were all honorable mentions for this exercise, and I am sure there are more that could be put on this list. While the Pacers could choose to make bigger moves, there are enough lower-cost trade targets on available that Indiana should explore.

I was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and I am the host and creator of Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast. I have been covering the team since 2015, and talking about them on the podcast since 2018. I have been a credentialed media member since 2023.





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