Inquirer freelancer Patrick Rapa rounds up ye olde Thanksgiving dine-in and takeout options, with a side of humor.

Ever stare down the neck of a frozen turkey and think, “How did this become my job? ” The rest of the fam’s in the living room wearing cozy sweaters and watching football, and you’re in the kitchen mashing potatoes and candying yams all day like a sucker.

Is this the year you outsource Thanksgiving? If so, you have options: Lots of local restaurants are willing to do the birdy work, from prepping heat-and-eat platters to sitting you down for a multicourse meal. Here are a few that caught our eyes this year. Go out The Pub Historical revisionism is a Thanksgiving tradition, so it’s no great sacrilege if you eat dinner in a vaguely medieval British hunting lodge the size of a football field.

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The Pub — South Jersey’s largest, most legendary dining hall — will be serving up roasted young Vermont turkey , plus stuffing, gravy, veggies, candied southern yams, pumpkin pie, and infinite access to the identical-twin salad bars jutting out from the dining room’s corners like battleships at port. $37.95 , 7600 Kaighns Ave. , Pennsauken, N.J. , thepubnj.com Fork Ellen Yin’s Michelin- and Beard-approved eatery in Old City is offering a prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast, featuring options like celery root-cider soup, blue crab salad, or delicata squash to start, with turkey, maccheroni, or steelhead trout for the main course. Sourdough stuffing, potato terrine, root vegetables, and pie from nearby High Street round out the rest.

$120 per person, 306 Market St., forkrestaurant.com Aqimero For a holiday so forgiving of gluttony, a Thanksgiving brunch buffet just makes sense.

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This one, at chef Richard Sandoval’s spacious Aqimero deep within the Ritz-Carlton compound, promises mimosas, bellinis, and four courses of “festive flavors and elevated culinary touches. ” Of course, courses are an arbitrary distinction the buffet realm; if you wanna put stuffing, bacon, and pumpkin pie on the same plate, no one can stop you.

$95 per person, 10 Avenue of the Arts, aqimero.com Parc In addition to its usual menu, Rittenhouse Square’s busiest and perhaps Frenchiest fine dining spot is offering a multicourse feast for T-Day: mushroom soup, roast turkey, and a slew of sides like stuffing, candied yams , Brussels sprouts, cranberry compote, and pommes puree. See? Got really French at the end there.

Pumpkin pie to follow, mon ami français . $76 per person, 227 S. 18th St., parc-restaurant.com Founding Farmers The eco-conscious King of Prussia eatery is offering prix-fixe breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner menus all day with an impressive array of main-course options including turkey, ham, Southern fried chicken, prime rib, honey-glazed salmon, or veggie loaf, plus sides, soups, etc. $49.95 , 255 Main St., King of Prussia, wearefoundingfarmers.com Takeout CO-OP Restaurant & Bar Tucked inside the Study hotel in University City , CO-OP specializes in seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. For T-Day, they’ll send you home with turkey, whipped potatoes, sage-and-onion stuffing, squash agrodolce, green beans, salad, and gravy made from “roast pan drippings,” a rather beastly phrase which nonetheless makes my mouth water.

$88 for two, $160 for four, 20 S. 33rd St., coopphilly.com Heavy Metal Sausage Co. South Philly’s most hardcore meat grinders will send you home with half a turkey , plus seven sides . It’s a lot of food for four people, because leftovers are part of the plan. Separate orders for sides, wines, and charcuterie boards are also on the table. 🤘 Reign in gravy.

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🤘 $295 for four, 1527 W. Porter St., heavymetalsausage.com 48th Street Grille If you’re expecting a full house on Thanksgiving, let this West Philly Caribbean restaurant prepare a mighty feast. Pick your main course — turkey, jerk-marinated turkey, or prime rib — and they’ll pair it with the appropriate gravy and piles of sides: baked macaroni, candied sweet yams, veggies, and bread pudding with butter-rum sauce .

Lots of a la carte options too. $495-$675, for 8-12, 310 S. 48th St., 48thstreetgrille.com Ponzio’s In Cherry Hill , where diners reign , Ponzio’s remains the king of the fancies — a sparkling, liquor-licensed cathedral of baked goods and majestic portions. They’ll send you home with turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce, plus a bunch of sides, soups, and pies of your choosing. $35.99 for one, $129.99 for four, $399 for 12 , 7 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, ponzios.com Little Fish If you’re not into the whole turkey and stuffing thing, then you and I are very different people. But also, you might be interested in a Thanksgiving sashimi platter from this long-running and adorable Bella Vista BYOB. We’re talking bluefin tuna, king salmon , scallops, tai snapper, hamachi, and spicy mayo tuna tartar. $150 for 6-8 people, 746 S. Sixth St., littlefishbyob.com