10 Of The Most Awful Movie Posters Of All Time

A look at some truly terrible movie posters, including those for Federal Protection, Bicentennial Man, Brexit: The Uncivil War, and Things.

There’s an undeniable art to crafting great movie posters, because something eye-catching that can make an impression in a matter of seconds, and potentially entice someone to watch a movie. Sure, things like taglines and trailers help as well (as do, like it or not, reviews from critics), but if a poster can capture a movie’s spirit and/or energy with just an image and some text, that’s something worth celebrating.

But celebrating is not going to be something that happens below, because the following posters are all kind of awful. An awful poster does not equal an awful movie, because there are a few very good movies below that just so happen to have at least one terrible poster. That’s another thing worth mentioning; movies can have different posters for different territories. So, for a few examples below, there might be more well-known posters that aren’t terrible, but if a movie had a terrible poster for some territory it was released in, it’s fair game to be included here.10 'Federal Protection' (2002) Directed by Anthony Hickox Federal Protection is the most obscure movie that’s going to be included in this ranking, since it’s a made-for-TV film that has the vibe of a 1980s B-movie, but is actually an early 2000s B-grade flick instead. There’s a convoluted series of events here that involve car robberies, an assassination attempt, and going into – as promised by the title – federal protection. Anyway, the main thing is that the poster for Federal Protection is absolutely wild, for reasons that should be obvious just by looking at it. Gratuitous cleavage, laughable superimposing, weird framing, goofy font… this one’s got it all. Well, it’s got it all as far as bad posters go, and can only be cut some slack in the sense it’s a TV movie, and therefore wouldn’t have had the poster displayed in as many areas as a theatrically released film might've, meaning a good many people were probably spared from seeing it.9 'Bicentennial Man' (1999) Directed by Chris Columbus There’s a poster for 1999’s Bicentennial Man that prominently features the face of a robot, plus a trace of a human face alongside it, and it’s quite effective for a movie about a robot gradually becoming more human, and longing to be human, too. But this alternative poster, which features a robotic Robin Williams posing alongside a regular human Robin Williams, is goofy as hell. And it shouldn’t be too goofy, because even though Williams was a great comedic actor, and Bicentennial Man does have some occasional humor, it was more of a sci-fi/drama film, rather than a broad comedy. And even if it was an all-out, humor-filled romp, this poster still looks garish, cheap, and not very visually appealing, seeming more like a parody poster than a genuine one.8 'Brexit: The Uncivil War' (2019) Directed by Toby Haynes Hey look, here’s another TV movie – Brexit: The Uncivil War – which means that most people would’ve probably been spared from seeing the cursed image that is bald Benedict Cumberbatch. TV movie posters don’t really need to exist to the same extent as posters for theatrically released movie posters do, but they're a thing anyway, and the one for Brexit: The Uncivil War is a pretty bad one. Well, okay, it’s more cursed than bad. This one is included for petty reasons. It’s just very generic, but there’s something about the way Cumberbatch looks here that just feels so wrong. He plays the real-life Dominic Cummings, who is bald, but there’s otherwise no resemblance between Cummings and Cumberbatch, and this poster is saying, “Hey look, Benny’s bald, isn't that weird?” And yes, it is – and cursed, to emphasize once more – but the two still don’t look alike. It’s just wild and despairing to reckon with the existence of this one. Like, your mileage might vary, but whatever, it’s ghastly.7 'Things' (1989) Directed by Andrew Jordan If one were to give the poster for Things some credit, it does raise the question of “What are the things in Things, exactly?” Like, the people behind this film are keeping their cards close to their chests here. Is that corpse in the bottom right-hand corner a thing, or was it killed by a thing? Is the guy with the drill a thing, or is he about to battle a thing (or things)? What is that chainsaw-like thing next to the guy in the painting? Is the painting the thing? There’s also a moose skull, possibly? The longer you look, the worse – or maybe better – the poster for Things get





