10 Near-Perfect Apple TV Shows to Watch

Discover the best of Apple TV with our list of 10 near-perfect shows to watch. From sharp comedies to mind-bending thrillers, sweeping dramas, and stunning animations, Apple TV has something for every type of viewer.

Apple TV has established itself as a premier streaming service with a library of high-quality original programming . The service has a reputation for producing shows with high Rotten Tomatoes ratings, with most of its shows hanging around and above 80%.

From sharp comedies to mind-bending thrillers, sweeping dramas, and stunning animations, Apple TV has something for every type of viewer. In this article, we will explore ten near-perfect Apple TV shows that are worth your time. These shows dive straight into the story, without any countdowns or fillers, and are guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours.

The first show on our list is 'Ted Lasso', a comedy series that follows the story of an American college football coach who is hired to manage a struggling English Premier League soccer team. The show is a masterclass in building suspense and features a talented cast, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein. Ted Lasso has won numerous awards, including back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show's third season concluded the story with a satisfying finale, but constant pressure from global fans prompted the creators to make Season 4. Another standout show on Apple TV is 'Severance', a psychological thriller that explores the concept of a work-life balance. The show follows the story of Mark Scout, who undergoes a procedure that divides his consciousness between work and private life. Severance is a masterclass in building suspense and features stunning visual storytelling.

The show has received numerous awards and nominations, including 14 Emmy nominations and a 95% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The show's first season finale is widely regarded as one of the most tense and masterfully crafted hours of television.

In addition to these shows, Apple TV also features 'Pluribus', a wildly original pandemic drama that explores what happens when world peace arrives. The show follows the story of a group of people who are immune to a viral RNA sequence that has transformed humanity into a single consciousness. The show has been praised for its philosophical ambition and emotional honesty, and has earned a 99% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Other notable shows on Apple TV include 'For All Mankind', a historical drama that explores what would happen if the worldwide space race never ended. The show follows a wide ensemble of characters as they navigate the challenges of space exploration and scientific discovery. The show has been praised for its character-driven storytelling and has earned a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Overall, Apple TV has established itself as a premier streaming service with a library of high-quality original programming.

With a range of shows to choose from, including comedies, thrillers, dramas, and animations, there is something for every type of viewer. Whether you're in the mood for a light-hearted comedy or a more intense thriller, Apple TV has a show that is sure to keep you entertained for hours.





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Apple TV Streaming Service Original Programming High-Quality Shows Comedies Thrillers Dramas Animations Ted Lasso Severance Pluribus For All Mankind

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