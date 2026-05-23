10 Must-see Star Trek: The Original Series Episodes for a Newbie

Gene Roddenberry's optimistic, utopian sci-fi series Star Trek: The Original Series is cultural treasure, but watching all 79 regular episodes can be daunting. This guide help with the essentials list for a rewarding experience.

Instead of watching all 79 episodes of Star Trek : The Original Series, everyone should see these 10 episodes at least once in their lifetime. Gene Roddenberry's optimistic, utopian sci-fi series debuted in 1966 on NBC, but only stuck around for three seasons before it was unceremoniously canceled.

Thanks to a groundswell of fan support during its syndication run in the '70s, Star Trek lived on. The Original Series (as it's now known) is one of the cultural touchstones of American television history, and it inspired generations of other sci-fi shows to follow in its footsteps. With its philosophy of peace and understanding, Star Trek was exactly what the country needed during the tumultuous 1960s.

Despite only running for three seasons, Star Trek amassed an impressive number of episodes, which can be somewhat daunting for a newcomer. Though it is certainly a rewarding experience to watch all 79 regular episodes of the series, it really isn't necessary for the more casual viewer. Many outings from Star Trek: The Original Series are TV gold, while many others are forgettable or even downright terrible.

An essentials list is a great way to tackle the adventures of Captain Kirk and the rest of the Enterprise crew. Below is a list of 10 episodes that best summarize what the show is all about. Not only are they the strongest episodes in general, but they represent the philosophy of Star Trek. They set the stage for the entire 60-plus-year franchise, and have only gotten better with age.

The episodes aren't ranked by their quality, but instead are presented in order of release. ScreenRant.com | Starfleet Dispatch Interactive Quiz ScreenRant/ Sci-Fi/ Star Trek/ Trivia Stardate 47988.1 · Crew Assessment The Final Frontier Trivia Challenge 🚀ShipsEnterprise! ⭐CrewMake it so ☠EnemiesResistance is… ⚡TechWarp speed! 📖LoreLive long… ENGAGE → QUESTION 1 / 8SHIP





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