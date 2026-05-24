10 Movies You've Been Sleeping On - A New Era of Science Fiction

This article introduces a list of ten science fiction movies that have been overlooked and are worth revisiting. From captivating space stories to terrifying technological thrillers, each film offers something unique and has had an impact on the genre, making them 'sleeping on' masterpieces.

In the world of science fiction , we tend to give the greatest reverence to big-name, blockbuster titles , like Star Wars, Alien, Star Trek, and The Matrix.

But sprinkled in within the mammoth movies are the films that shine brightly, but we tend not to notice. These movies may have had their moment, but nowadays, we are sleeping on them. Well, it’s time to wake up! From underrated space stories to terrifying technological thrillers, the ten titles on this list are truly amazing and have been ignored for far too long.

Though they may be left out of the masterpiece conversation, they each bring something unique that has impacted the greater genre, whether we realize it or not. If you’ve slept on these movies, now’s the time to get into them and learn what made them amazing in the first place





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