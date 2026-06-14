10 Movies That Bombed at the Box Office but Became Classics

These 10 movies might be all-time classics, but they absolutely bombed at the box office. The financial success of a film isn't necessarily indicative of its quality, and movies have longer lifespans today than they ever have before. A disastrous theatrical run isn't really the end for excellent films, and classic status is bestowed upon plenty of outright flops.

Though these 10 movies might be all-time classics, they absolutely bombed at the box office . The financial success of a film isn't necessarily indicative of its quality, and movies have longer lifespans today than they ever have before.

A disastrous theatrical run isn't really the end for excellent films, and classic status is bestowed upon plenty of outright flops. Movies don't always flop because they're bad, and many great flicks are victims of circumstance. Competing releases, poor timing, or a lackluster marketing campaign can sink an otherwise excellent film when it finally hits theaters. Unforeseen events are always bad news for the movie business.

As evidenced by the works on this list, the best pieces of cinematic art always find their audience eventually. It's clear that poor financial performance didn't really hold these movies back, and that's due in large part to subsequent releases and home video. Many of the older films on this list bombed in their first outing, but proved lucrative when they returned to theaters.

What's more, home video formats used to save tons of classic movies from obscurity thanks to rentals and purchases. That role is filled by streaming today. None of the movies on this list could be considered cult classics, because they were almost universally beloved from the word go. They aren't really hidden gems, despite the fact that they didn't move the needle at the box office.

Some actually posted big numbers, but not big enough to recoup huge losses. Regardless of why these classics flopped, it's surprising they weren't big moneymakers. 10 Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is the newest film on this list and is also the newest movie to earn its classic status. Edgar Wright's raucous video game-inspired action rom-com perfectly encapsulates elements of hipster culture in the Aughts, and is a time capsule to the year 2010.

The Michael Cera vehicle is one of the greatest comic book movies ever made, but it falls short of comic book movie financial success. Grossing only $47 million, the movie lost a considerable amount of money against it's $60 million budget. When factoring in the film's huge marketing push, the epic bombing is even worse.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is now a beloved part of 2010s cinema, and its reputation grows year after year. 9 The Thing (1982) It's no longer a secret that John Carpenter's The Thing was a financial disappointment, and the sci-fi horror classic has shed its image as a notorious flop. Anchored by Rob Bottin's stomach-churning effects, The Thing is a claustrophobic thrill ride with a double dose of paranoia.

It's one of the only films on this list that earned derision from critics at first. The film's $15 million budget was a pretty steep hill to climb, and its $20 million box office couldn't quite overcome the challenge. The Thing is far from the biggest bomb among the classics, and it came close to being a success.

Marketing let the film down, and it was overshadowed by other science fiction films released that year. 8 Office Space (1999) Mike Judge's Office Space is a workplace comedy that really gets it, but the film didn't connect with its intended audience right away. With a script jam-packed with raunchy cubicle humor, Office Space is still quoted today as an all-time classic by those who are fed up with the 9 to 5 life.

It's also an excellent example of a movie saved by home video. Made for a somewhat modest $10 million, the comedy only outgrossed its production budget by $2 million. Considering the fact that some cash was spent on marketing, and with theater cuts factored in, that surplus quickly dwindles into a loss.

Only a few years after its debut, Office Space made almost another $10 million in DVD and VHS sales. 7 Blade Runner (1982) Challenging science fiction wasn't what audiences wanted in 1982, so Blade Runner lost quite a bit of money upon initial release. Noted for its dystopian cyberpunk future and noir-inspired visuals, Blade Runner is still one of the most unique sci-fi experiences in cinema history.

Though polarizing at first, critical consensus quickly settled on the Ridley Scott film being a bona fide classic. Like The Thing, Blade Runner was outmatched by bigger releases like E.T. and Star Trek II. It made a respectable $41 million, but that wasn't enough to break even when all was said and done.

Ironically, the legacy sequel, Blade Runner 2049, was an even bigger financial failure when it premiered in 2017. 6 The Big Lebowski (1998) The financial failure of The Big Lebowski isn't really evident unless further examination is conducted. The iconic slacker comedy from the Coen brothers has spawned its own philosophy, and is one of the most celebrated '90s flops.

The heady concepts flew over the heads of some critics, but it was generally well-received and became a classic almost immediately. It transcends the cult classic label





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