10 Most Powerful Fighters in the Invincible Universe, Ranked

The Invincible universe is filled with powerful characters, but these ten are the upper echelon of power that nobody else can touch.

universe is filled with all kinds of monstrous, incredible fighters. You have everything from aliens with the strength to rip continents apart to people who become Einstein-level-intellect dinosaurs when they get bored.

Everyone has their own goals, and their own ways of pursuing them. Some people want to conquer the universe, and some just want to protect the people they love most. No matter what they want, everyone in this universe has to fight for their right to keep on living, and some people are much, much better at that than others. These fighters have the potential to shape the course of the universe.

While the TV show is moving along nicely with introducing characters and threats, the comics have been complete for years and have given us a full look into each character’s endgame power levels. Today, we’ll be taking a look at the ten most powerful fighters from thecomics. This isn’t a ranking, but there are a few caveats to who is considered a fighter.

We’re judging by personal strength, so no weapons like Space Racer’s gun, or non-combatants like the Entity that could reset time. With all that said, let’s interpretEve is a strange character to have here. She’s both the weakest character on this list and the one with the highest potential of all.

At her base level, Eve can’t fight against the strongest Viltrumites or other warriors, but when she’s pushed into a life-or-death situation, she unlocks the ability to manipulate all matter, even living tissue. Eve could, theoretically, turn anyone in the universe into silly putty if she overcame her limiters. Of course, she’s never actually done that to any Viltrumites or the like. Eve has literally infinite potential, but she never quite showed us all that she was capable of.

So, she’s both the strongest on this list and the weakest. Argall was the first emperor of Viltrum, and he led his people to galactic conquest through preaching the rule of might above all else. We never saw much of Argall’s rule, given that he debuted in the final issue of the comic, but his legacy hung over most of the story.

His raw strength is what let him unite his people under his rule, and what allowed him to conquer planet after planet with an iron fist. Only the strongest can rule the Viltrumite Empire, and nobody could challenge Argall for thousands of years, until Thadeus finally managed to kill him. Argall was definitely one of the universe’s greatest warriors, without question. Speaking of Thadeus, he was another of the strongest Viltrumites around.

He was the first warrior to betray the empire, choosing to kill Argall and fight to stop his people from their galactic conquest. Thadeus didn’t overpower Argall, instead assassinating him, but he still lived far longer than even most Viltrumites, giving him time to grow his power as he aged. He proved his might when he helped Invincible and Omni-Man in the Viltrumite War, proving pivotal in the final charge to destroy Viltrum itself.

Thadeus is a powerhouse, but he was naturally surpassed and overpowered by the other people he battled, with his greatest showing on his own being his battle against Kreig. Anissa was a threat for most of the series, kicking Marks’ butt with her first appearance, and even overpowering him later on, when he was even stronger than his father.

She’s a veteran Viltrumite who survived the culling and the virus that nearly wiped out her people, and has turned that rage into raw power.right up until the very end of the series, showing that she had the might to match even end-game characters. She wasn’t the strongest Viltrumite, but she was definitely one of their greatest warriors. Conquest was the person the Viltrum Empire called in to eradicate threats.

He was a monster who lived to fight and crush his enemies like bugs beneath his feet. The show expanded his character, revealing that he suffered from crippling loneliness, but the comics version never showed any sign of that. He was a monster who reveled in the destruction of a planet. Heck, he thanked Mark for rebelling because it gave him an excuse to cut loose.

Stopping Conquest took everything Mark had and then some. He would have died both times had others not saved him. Conquest is a demon who thrives on the battlefield. Allen is one of the toughest sons of a gun in the universe.

He’s the ultimate product of bio-engineering meant to create a warrior that could even take on Viltrumites, and he can do exactly that. Every time he nearly dies, he comes back stronger, and a couple of near-death experiences have made him far stronger than the average Viltrumite. He can keep up with Omni-Man and just about everyone else on his level.

Allen can duke it out with the best of them, and while he can’t keep up with the strongest beings in the setting, he can definitely get some work in.. He’s a monster who is truly addicted to conflict, with his only goal in life to fight stronger and stronger opponents until someone powerful enough manages to kill him.

That’s a very difficult task, because Battle Beast can rip and tear through almost everyone in the universe like they were made of tissue paper. He once fought Thragg to a stalemate, and though the Grand Regent killed Battle Beast in their rematch, the fact that he pushed Thragg so far shows just how dangerous Battle Beast is.

In terms of actual fighting skill, I don’t think there’s a single person here who boasts more or has a better lust for combat. Omni-Man is one of the strongest Viltrumites in history. He was already an elite warrior before he came to Earth, and the constant battles against other Viltrumites only honed his skills and strength even more. By the midpoint of the series, he had become strong enough to claim rulership over the Viltrum Empire.

He was the original emperor’s only living heir, which meant that he came from the strongest stock imaginable, and he’s spent his life growing stronger. Nolan has fought against and consistently dominated just about every other Viltrumite in existence, and at the peak of his power,. He ruled as the stand-in emperor of the Viltrum Empire for centuries, subjugating everyone who stood against him with his unmatched strength.

He was a downright unstoppable threat, to the point where nobody alive could challenge his pure strength. He’s challenged the strongest of the strong, and even fought on the flipping surface of the sun. He’s the man who killed Battle Beast and wore his pelt like a cape. Thragg was the ultimate big bad of the entire series, and he had more than enough strength to back that up..

He kept training and pushing himself until he reached a level of strength that nobody else had achieved, and he had surpassed even Thragg. He didn’t just fight Thragg; he beat him into submission and killed him, definitively proving that he was the toughest person around. Marka has faced the greatest threats in the universe and fought nearly everyone on this list at least once.

He didn’t always come out on top, but in the end, he proved to them all that he might not be invincible, but he is the closest thing they have.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 987 HP Audi Nuvolari Supercar Is the Marque’s Most Powerful Production Model YetThe 987 hp Audi Nuvolari Supercar, pairing a twin-turbo V-8 with three electric motors, will be limited to 499 examples.

Read more »

Trump reveals Space Force has powerful cameras scouting Iran’s destroyed nuclear sitesPresident Trump on Thursday said the Space Force has “very powerful cameras” trained on Iran’s destroyed nuclear sites, scouting for any attempts Iran may take to break out the en…

Read more »

Islamic State-Linked Fighters Kill 16 in Congo’s Ebola Outbreak AreaFighters from an insurgent group linked to the Islamic State killed 16 civilians in the eastern Congo, the area of the Ebola outbreak.

Read more »

Norfolk Cliff Erosion Threatens Grave of 119 Sailors from HMS InvincibleThe remains of 119 sailors from the 1801 HMS Invincible shipwreck may be exhumed from a clifftop churchyard in Happisburgh, Norfolk, as coastal erosion puts the cemetery at risk of falling into the sea. The 1805 Club has requested reburial at sea, and a radar survey is planned.

Read more »