10 Manga Series That Could Be the Next Big Thing in Anime

This list looks at ten manga series that have the potential to be the next big thing in anime. Based on aspects such as writing, art, popularity, originality, trends, potential, fan opinion, critical acclaim, and overall quality, these ten manga series have what it takes to become modern legends. From Tower Dungeon to Bug Ego, these series offer a unique take on the fantasy and sports genres, and are sure to shake up the anime community.

Everyone is waiting for the next big anime, and every year, something truly great comes along. In 2020, it was Jujutsu Kaisen, in 2022 it was Chainsaw Man, and in 2024 it was Solo Leveling.

New fans have a short attention span, but everyone is always looking towards that next big thing that will shake up the anime community and become an instant legend. Instead of waiting and wondering what it will be, this list will look at ten manga series that have the potential to be the next big thing if they get an anime adaptation.

Based on aspects such as writing, art, popularity, originality, trends, potential, fan opinion, critical acclaim, and overall quality, these ten manga series have what it takes to become modern legends. Only new manga without an anime will be featured. Tower Dungeon, created by Tsutomu Nihei, is a shōnen manga that follows Yuva as he travels through an endless maze to rescue a princess who has been kidnapped by a mysterious figure and brought to the titular dungeon.

Tower Dungeon has the best chance of getting an anime adaptation due to its shōnen demographic and high critical acclaim. The fantasy genre is at an all-time high, and Tower Dungeon offers a distinct take on the genre with a gritty world and dark overtones. Dogsred, created by Satoru Noda, is another highly anticipated manga series. After a live breakdown, Rou, a rising figure skater, abandons the sport but still wants a challenge.

He picks up hockey, where his figure skating skills make him a unique asset to the team if he can get past the gruelling training. Dogsred boasts a similar sense of humor to Golden Kamuy, one of the greatest seinen manga of all time, and is a hilarious new manga that blends its distinct comedy perfectly with its sports goodness. Centuria, a newer series, reflects the darker tones of modern shōnen manga.

A young boy stows away on a ship to escape poverty, but he and the one hundred slaves are brutally massacred. However, when a sea entity offers him a pact, Julian sacrifices his humanity to avenge himself and the fallen. Centuria has high stakes with danger, death, and gore awaiting in every chapter, making it perfect for a TV adaptation.

Ruri Dragon, created by a renowned manga artist, follows the titular character, who suddenly wakes up with dragon horns and powers, now learning that her family comes from a long line of dragons. However, she still tries to live a normal school life, even if her powers make that difficult. Most of the manga on this list don't have an anime announced, but Kyoto Animation is confirmed to be animating Ruri Dragon.

With the masterful work of this acclaimed studio and the manga's wholesome style, this adaptation is already one of the most anticipated anime series. Ichi the Witch, the newest manga featured, doesn't have enough content to support a whole anime adaptation. In a world where magic is exclusively wielded by women, a young boy connects with a witch, suddenly gaining the ability to wield magic and becoming the first male witch in history.

Shōnen Jump is the leading magazine of manga, and they have a handful of hits that could be the next big thing, but Ichi the Witch might be their best new series. Bug Ego, created by ONE, the prolific author of Mob Psycho 100, is a new series that follows a young boy who is struggling to find his place in the world.

With the help of his friends, he embarks on a journey to discover his true potential and become a hero





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Manga Anime Tower Dungeon Dogsred Centuria Ruri Dragon Ichi The Witch Bug Ego Shonen Seinen

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