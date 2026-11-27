It was as close as many expected, but a nasty night in Orchard Park saw the Chiefs fall to the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The football world figured it'd be in for an instant classic when the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills squared off on Thanksgiving. While the holiday outing was indeed as close as some predicted, it was anything but pretty for either side. On a cold, windy and rainy night in Orchard Park, it wound up being a battle of which crew could avoid mistakes at critical times.

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Unfortunately for head coach Andy Reid and company, they were on the wrong side of that and ended up dropping this one by a final of 13-10 via a walk-off field goal. With the defeat, the Chiefs fall to 8-3 on the year. Let's jump into 10 instant observations and takeaways from Week 12.without 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons would be a challenge.