This article discusses 10 iconic action film villains who have made a significant impact on the genre and influenced the bad guys who followed. It highlights their notorious deeds, memorable scenes, and the films they appeared in.

A major reason we continue to adore action film s is the heroes who lead the crusade and save the day. But the truth is, every great hero needs an equally great villain.

The day couldn't be saved if the villain didn’t do something nefarious! With such a rich catalog of action flicks, determining who the greatest villain is is no easy feat, but we’re here to save your day and give you 10 iconic baddies whose impact has gone beyond the screen. The 10 villains on this list are simply iconic. Their work on screen is notorious.

Some are known for their despicable and dastardly deeds. Others have been a thorn in our protagonists’ side for ages. No matter what, they have also influenced the genre and the bad guys who followed. Some villains have appeared across multiple films, while others were one-and-done. Together, they made evil look cool





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