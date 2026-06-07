10 home and garden gadgets you'll be using a lot this season

'Tis the season for tinkering around your home and garden.From spring cleaning to meals on the grill or finally getting those tomatoes to grow, we've got you c

From spring cleaning to backyard grilling or finally getting those tomatoes to grow, we've got you covered with 10 products that are trending right now as "We may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.with 7 settings makes watering fun, whether it's a gentle spray for your more delicate plants, or full blast to wash the car. The Automan Nozzle features a lock for each setting, so you don't have to apply pressure the whole time you're watering. Prices vary by color and count, this standard black nozzle is $11.99.

A brand you know and love has the daddy of all grill scrubs: "This all-in-one cleaning set combines BBQ Daddy bristle-free grill brush, 2 microfiber cleaning towels, PowerPaste cleaning paste , paired with a Scrub Mommy sponge for everyday household cleaning.

" Thewith swivel grip is lighter and sturdier than traditional garden hoses. Available in several lengths and colors. The swivel "Zilla-Green" in 25-feet is on sale for $29.97 say it's so easy to use, people overthink it!

"Old-school, easy-to-use design that's been around since 1913. Easy and simple weeding tool that saves your back and knees with Grampa's 45" stand-up long handle. Remove weeds without bending, pulling, or kneeling. Strong and durable weed puller that's built to last.

" $39.97aren't the most exciting product on our list, but you might be the most glad for them! Enjoy your outdoor space without pesky pests. Hang the trap 20 feet from your door to discreetly draw bugs away. The 2-pack is $19.99, also available as 1 unit or a 3-pack.

If you're in spring cleaning mode, you'll need an organization system. These heavy-duty bags are great for seasonal clothes, storing all the miscellaneous toys and balls in your garage, shoes, holiday decor, you name it. The. Sometimes, it's handy to see what's inside the bag before you have to open each one.

In that case, spring for the Too much lint can be dangerous and affect the longevity of your appliances.

"This long brush is specially designed to clean the dryer lint, and can also be used to clean the refrigerator coils, radiators and other hard-to-reach places. " It's even designed to clean into your sofa, and compatible with most vacuums. The It's always satisfying to clip from your own indoor herb garden to top off a homemade meal.

Help your greens grow withmade of recycled polymer comes in several cute colors and is compact enough to fill from your kitchen sink. A top handle and side handle allow for easy pouring. The half-gallon sky blue version is $12.25. Time to enjoy all your hard work!

Grab a big patio umbrella and sit back to relax while the grill sizzles, bugs avoid you, and watch your garden grow. Thisis Amazon's best-selling product in its category, featuring a push-button tilt and crank. Your hardest choice will be deciding which color! $64.99





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