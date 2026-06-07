10 Great 90s Sci-Fi Films Worth Watching

The 1990s were a pivotal decade for the film industry, with many iconic movies premiering during this time. From Jurassic Park to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the decade saw a surge in technological advancements and innovative storytelling. In this article, we'll explore 10 great 90s sci-fi films that are worth watching now, including Timecop, Split Second, Small Soldiers, Screamers, and Johnny Mnemonic.

The 1990s were a pivotal decade for the film industry. Many ideas from the 80s were built upon, becoming more finely tuned. CGI was also becoming normalized, even if it sometimes came with mixed results.

Many of the most iconic movies of all time premiered in the 90s, including Jurassic Park and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. There were plenty of technological advancements in movies at the time, and studios were still innovating and experimenting. Many of the best 90s films have a unique vibe you cannot find in more modern projects, and that isn't specific to any particular genre. Numerous 90s sci-fi movies are exceptional and remain a part of popular culture even today.

Movies like Men in Black and Independence Day are beloved classics. Other titles, like Event Horizon, have seen a massive resurgence in popularity, with audiences praising them for their 90s feel and presentation. Popularity doesn't always dictate a movie's quality, and numerous standout sci-fi films never garnered a following when they came out. Others created a buzz at the box office but faded from the conversation over time.

Some of these titles have passionate fan bases nowadays, but are rarely referenced outside those circles. Whether you're looking for a movie with bold ideas that feel oddly relevant years later or a project with a story that would never be told nowadays, here are 10 great 90s sci-fi films that are worth watching now. Timecop, released in 1994, is a charming 90s action sci-fi movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Max Walker.

He works for the Time Enforcement Commission in a future where time travel exists. Traveling across time is normalized, but regulated in the world of Timecop. Users of the technology are forbidden from going back in time to enrich their lives, and it's up to Walker to stop Senator Aaron McComb from doing precisely that. Van Damme is best known for his incredible martial arts, and there are notably fewer scenes in Timecop to showcase his athletic abilities.

Still, Silver is a great antagonist, and there are plenty of intense action scenes, even if they are more traditional. Next on the list is Split Second, a 1992 dystopian sci-fi movie set in a flooded City of London. Crime is rampant, and the police seem utterly overwhelmed by the situation and the unforgiving terrain. Rutger Howard stars as Harley Stone, a grizzled detective worn down by the city.

Stone investigates a serial killer he believes killed his partner, although he quickly realizes his target might not even be human. Split Second tells a gritty sci-fi story, but it is also somewhat cheesy, following early 90s tropes. Stone is wonderfully over-the-top at times, with an unhealthy obsession with vices like coffee. While the film occasionally misses the mark, it remains incredibly entertaining and has garnered a cult following.

Small Soldiers, released in 1998, is a unique movie on the list, showcasing a straightforward story about futuristic technology that brings toys to life. The title was marketed for children, complete with a toy line, although some of the action sequences are quite intense for a young audience. An ambitious company is desperate to make its new line of toys a massive success. They make Commando Elite action figures that resemble soldiers.

The company also makes the Gorgonites, a peaceful alien race. Events spiral out of control when the company installs military-grade chips, making the toys act as if they were alive. A war in miniature ensues with Alan and Christy caught in the crossfire. Small Soldiers is surprisingly violent at times, and some imagery may be scary for younger children.

It remains a great 90s sci-fi movie for older kids, and enough of a 90s curiosity for adults to enjoy. Screamers, a 1995 sci-fi horror movie, takes place on a war-torn mining planet and stars Peter Weller as Joe, an Alliance soldier. Alliance Scientists created robotic killing machines called screamers to win a battle against the NEB, a corporation responsible for destroying the planet.

However, they never expected the screamers to evolve in ways far more dramatic than simply self-repairing. Screamers introduces audiences to a terrifying enemy, where we learn what they are capable of as the Alliance survivors do. The movie becomes incredibly tense when we learn just how far the machines have evolved, and nobody is above suspicion. Johnny Mnemonic, released in 1995, is another sci-fi movie worth watching.

Keanu Reeves stars as Johnny Mnemonic, a 'mnemonic courier,' which means he has a storage compartment for data inside his brain. The movie takes place in a dystopian future where corporations control most aspects of people's lives. Johnny Mnemonic is tasked with delivering a highly classified data package, but things go awry when he's ambushed by a group of thugs. Reeves' performance is quite good, and the movie has some impressive visual effects.

However, it also has some cheesy dialogue and an overly complex plot. Still, Johnny Mnemonic remains an interesting sci-fi movie that explores themes of technology and corporate control. Other notable mentions include 12 Monkeys, which stars Bruce Willis as a time traveler trying to prevent a deadly virus from being released, and eXistenZ, which takes place in a world where virtual reality games have become a major part of people's lives.

Both movies have their own unique take on the sci-fi genre, and are worth watching for fans of the genre





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