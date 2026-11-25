It may be intended as 'tough love'—but is it?

X or know someone who is, you’re probably familiar with a common trait these individuals share:.

To be fair, this trait of theirs makes sense: They were raised to handle things on their own from a young age.. For example, Gen Xers are often not fans of “therapy speak,” which can include phrases like “I just want to make sure you feel heard” and “This is a safe space to share. ” On the other hand, to some of us younger folks,, like honestly forgetting how something went down or having different perspectives, while others are.

Also read Avoid These 6 Habits That Make You Look Unapproachable, According to Image Experts

Think you may have said a gaslighting-esque phrase or been on the receiving end of one? , the difference between impact and intent, how to reframe those habits and the psychology behind it all, according to a licensed psychologist. Many of our beliefs and perspectives come from our experiences and childhood. That holds when considering how Gen X handles conflict and emotions.a licensed psychologist and school admissions strategist.

“Social-emotional development was not necessarily emphasized or discussed in the same way it is today. ” Those parents and caregivers may have used phrases like “Walk it off,” “Don’t make a scene” and “Figure it out” when kids were distressed. While those might sound icky to some of us now, it wasn’t necessarily meant with ill intent. Parents may have said those phrases hoping toand prepare their children for life’s challenges.

That said, Dr. Suria adds that there’s an important distinction between teaching childrenPsychologists Say if You Were Told To ‘Toughen Up’ as a Kid, You Likely Have These 7 TraitsGen X latchkey kid communication in adulthood can come across the wrong way to people of other generations. Some of the statements that Gen Xers might have heard from their parents or said to you can sound like gaslighting.

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While that’s not OK, it’s not always meant that way. Speaking of which, what is unintentional gaslighting?1. Insisting something never happened When you know something happened, and someone tries to make you doubt yourself—to the extent that you’re questioning your reality, memory or sanity—you may be experiencing gaslighting.

“People can genuinely remember things differently, but when someone constantly undermines another person’s recollection, that can be concerning,” Dr. Suria clarifies. If you’ve heard someone say, “I never said that. You always twist my words,” you may have felt confused or gaslit.

“Rather than acknowledging a hurtful comment, someone may insist the conversation happened differently and blame the other person for misunderstanding,” Dr. Suria shares. Another subtle sign is someone claiming they were “perfectly calm” and you were “the one who made a scene. ” “When someone repeatedly misrepresents their own behavior while portraying the other person as unreasonable, it can leave that person questioning their understanding of the interaction,” Dr. Suria states.

If the Gen Xer in question is your parent or caregiver, you may have heard them say something like, “I know what happened. You’re just a child. ” This is another example.

“Parents naturally may have more experience, but that doesn’t mean a child’s observations are automatically wrong,” Dr. Suria notes. “When authority is used repeatedly to override what a child saw or experienced, the child may begin to distrust their own judgment. ”A Gen Xer may also claim that you enjoyed something when you distinctly remember hating it.

For example, a certain school activity or Again, people can genuinely remember things differently; the problem is when it’s repetitive and intended to make someone feel crazy.

“Repeatedly insisting that someone enjoyed an experience they recall as painful can make them question the legitimacy of their own memories,” Dr. Suria explains. If you don’t like hearing things like, “I was only trying to help. You’re making me sound cruel,” it may be because it feels like gaslighting. , but it doesn’t determine everything about an interaction,” Dr. Suria says.

“When someone constantly changes the story to make the other person doubt what happened, it becomes more than aPeople can exacerbate their gaslighting-like behavior by bringing in others’ opinions . They may say, “Everyone else thinks you’re“Invoking other people’s supposed agreement can make someone feel isolated in their understanding of events,” Dr. Suria explains.

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“It becomes especially concerning when those claims are exaggerated or fabricated to undermine their confidence. ”“When expectations are repeatedly changed and previous agreements denied, someone may begin questioning their memory and judgment,” Dr. Suria points out.10. Making someone doubt their judgment when they disagree Disagreements are rife nowadays. Does a Gen Xer make you doubt your judgment and reality?

Or maybe they say, “You always get things wrong. That’s why you need to tell me what really happened. ” That’s when it’s a problem.

“Rather than helping someone develop independent judgment, it can create dependence on another person’s version of reality,” Dr. Suria explains. The One Boomer Habit Etiquette Experts Say Younger Generations Should Copy Knowing Gen Xers grew up with some “tough love,” how can we discern Gen X tough love vs. gaslighting?

“I think the distinction comes down to whether we’re helping someone manage a difficult experience or making them question that experience altogether,” Dr. Suria states. Further, is it “OK” to feel upset when the Gen Xer technically meant well, is “just giving some tough love” or doesn’t know better? Are they always gaslighting you? What matters more: their intent or the impact it had on you?

If you’re a Gen Xer, you can feel however you feel and still communicate in a more helpful manner. Dr. Suria shares a few tips. : Get curious and ask what made it hard for them. You may still see the situation differently, but dismissing their experience won’t help.

: Encourage problem-solving by asking “What have you tried so far? ” rather than saying “Figure it out. ” The other person can develop confidence and abilities without feeling alone. These practices may not be what you grew up with or fully understand, but consider how they could improve your relationship with your loved one.

While they take work, they’re often worth it. Related: We Asked 3 Psychologists What They Wish More People Over 50 Would Stop Doing—They All Said the Same Thing