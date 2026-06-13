10 Former Wisconsin Football Players To Keep an Eye on This Fall

The success — or lack thereof — of these ex-Badgers could be telling in 2026.

Incoming transfers of course get the majority of attention in the offseason, but sometimes outgoing transfers — and their ensuing performances — can tell us a lot about what's working and what isn't in Madison.

I was always fascinated with Griffin's potential as a 6-foot-4 jump ball receiver who looked pretty solid with Boston College in 2022 and 2023. Still, he only played 19 snaps in a Badgers uniform. His lack of involvement was puzzling considering his ideal frame for blocking on the perimeter and jump-ball prowess. Now, he's slated to be Massachusetts' top receiving option in the 2026 season.

Sam Houston wide receiver Grady O'Neill. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images O'Neill was an afterthought at Wisconsin as a walk-on. He never saw the field in Madison, but he followed the Badgers' old offensive coordinator Phil Longo to Sam Houston where he caught 38 passes for 392 yards and a touchdown last fall.

The generously listed 5-foot-10 receiver is expected to start for the Bearkats this season in the slot, which, for those unfamiliar with Longo's scheme, means he's going to be peppered with targets. Injured Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images We never got a chance to see what Edwards can do in the Cardinal and White, but expectations weren't exactly sky-high for the former Maryland gunslinger who looked serviceable but never dynamic with the Terps.

He was still battling his knee injury into the Tar Heels' spring camp, making his battle for the starting job with Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill a little tighter. I'd expect Edwards to ultimately win out, however. Kekahuna was wasted on some of the worst offenses Wisconsin has deployed in the modern era. Truly, it would've been a something to behold if we got to witness Kekahuna in an even moderately functional Badgers offense.

The shifty slot receiver's talent is still off the charts, and it'll be interesting to see if he has any risidual chemistry with Edwards. Jones, a former four-star recruit, is yet another talented player that simply didn't get a chance to shine as Wisconsin trotted out one of the worst offensive units in the country.

LSU figures to have a rotation in its backfield this fall, but I'd expect the decisive one-cut runner Jones to get plenty of carries alongside Harlem Berry and Cade Durham in Baton Rouge. Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Brunner was Wisconsin's best offensive lineman last season, and he parlayed that into a paycheck from the defending national champions.

Brunner would've been a huge retention for the Badgers, but it's hard to blame him for turning down an opportunity like this. He'll start in Bloomington barring a shocking development, and he should thrive under Hoosiers' offensive line coach Bob Bostad. Zachman only played in three games for the Badgers last season, and his absence was a big reason why Wisconsin struggled mightily against the pass at times.

The former high school quarterback is a very cerebral defensive back with a knack for being in the right place at the right time — he's a perfect fit for Indiana's defensive scheme. Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images I'll be quite interested to see how Renfro does at Illinois.

He's expected to start at center after injuries wiped out the better part of two of his three seasons at Wisconsin. He's a grizzled, experienced veteran, but he's also certainly injury prone and he played like his best ball was behind him as a Badger. Despite boasting great measurables , McIntosh could never crack the rotation at Wisconsin.

He proceeded to transfer to Central Michigan ahead of the 2024 season, but it was last fall when he finally carved out a role with the Chippewas, reeling in 31 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Ahead of his senior season, he looks primed for his biggest year yet. Ohio State Quarterback Julian Sayin and linebacker Christian Alliegro .

| Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images Alliegro was in a strange spot last season, breaking his arm in the loss to Ohio State and still finishing the game. He only played another 70 snaps across three games after that injury as he healed up during the emergence of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano. With what those two did their freshman year, the writing was on the wall that Alliegro's time in Madison was coming to an end.

Still, the linebacker remains supremely talented and they'll love him in Columbus. Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.





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