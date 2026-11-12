10 Forgotten HBO Miniseries Worth Watching Today

Discover ten underrated HBO miniseries that offer high-quality storytelling. From Elizabeth I to The Young Pope, these underappreciated titles deserve your viewing time.

HBO continues to define prestige television with its extensive library of limited series, yet ten specific titles often remain overlooked by modern audiences despite their high production values. These miniseries, including Elizabeth I, House Of Saddam, The Young Pope, Gunpowder, Mosaic, I Know This Much Is True, and The Plot Against America, possess distinct narrative strengths that reward viewer attention when discovered.

Historical Dramas And Biographical Accounts

Elizabeth I, a two-part 2005 co-production between HBO and Channel 4, chronicles the final years of the British monarch who ruled from 1558 to 1603. Directed by Tom Hooper, the series stars Helen Mirren as the Queen, focusing on her complex relationships with the Earl of Leicester, played by Jeremy Irons, and the Earl of Essex, portrayed by Hugh Dancy.

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House Of Saddam is a 2008 biographical docudrama that depicts the rise and fall of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was executed for crimes against humanity in 2006. The series spans from 1979, shortly after the Iranian Revolution, to his death by hanging, featuring a nuanced portrayal by actor Yigal Naor that keeps the character engaging despite the surface-level coverage of his extensive life.

Controversial Figures And Institutional Change

The Young Pope is a 2016 production involving Sky Atlantic, HBO, and Canal+, starring Jude Law as Cardinal Lenny Belardo, a New Yorker elevated to the position of Pope Pius XIII. The series follows Lenny as he implements drastic changes within the Vatican and attempts to alter the perception of the Catholic Church, often with a melodramatic yet humorous tone highlighted by its production design and costuming.

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Gunpowder, released in 2017, is based on the 1605 Gunpowder Plot in London, where English Catholics led by Robert Catesby, played by Kit Harrington, attempted to assassinate King James VI of Scotland and I of England. Although Guy Fawkes, played by Tom Cullen, is historically most associated with the conspiracy, the series is remembered for explicit torture scenes that contrast with its underlying spy thriller tone.

Interactive Narratives And Psychological Depth

Mosaic, released in 2018, showcases director Steven Soderbergh's creative approach through an interactive murder mystery distributed via a mobile app alongside its HBO broadcast. This six-episode series allows viewers to explore scenes from multiple viewpoints and examine clues, offering an experience akin to a murder-mystery dinner party rather than traditional television consumption.

I Know This Much Is True, a 2020 adaptation of Wally Lamb's 1998 novel, stars Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in 1990s Connecticut. Ruffalo filmed his scenes twice, gaining 30 pounds to portray Thomas, a man with paranoid schizophrenia who cuts off his own hand, resulting in a powerful and dark narrative about family intervention.

Alternate History And Political Thrillers

The Plot Against America, released in 2020, is adapted from Philip Roth's 2004 novel and produced by Ed Burns and David Simon for HBO. The series presents an alternate history where aviator and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh is elected president in the 1940s, leading America toward fascism and fundamentally reshaping the nation's social and political landscape during that decade.